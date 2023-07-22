The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers earned a spot in the American Legion Baseball Senior West Kentucky Semi-state Tournament championship round with a 8-0 victory over Madisonville Post 6 on Friday at Kamuf Park.
Peyton Cary struck out 10 batters and allowed only one hit in the complete-game pitching victory.
Grayson Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs for the Bombers (17-9), Cason Troutman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Noah Ranburger finished 2-for-3 with a pair of runs. Matthew Smith also scored twice.
Post 9 returns to action in the semi-state title round at 8 p.m. Saturday. If Owensboro loses, the double-elimination winner-take-all contest will be contested at 1 p.m. Sunday.
MADISONVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
OWENSBORO 002 402 x — 8 9 0
WP-Cary. LP-Brown. 2B-Troutman 2, Minyard, Smith (O).
BOYS GOLF BROUGHTOIN 2ND, OHS 4TH AT DC INVITATIONAL
Daviess County’s Grant Broughton shot a 2-under-par 69 to finish second individually, while Owensboro placed fourth as a team at the Daviess County Invitational at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Broughton trailed only Bowling Green’s Reed Richey, who fired a DCIT-record 7-under 64.
More from this section
Owensboro shot 320 as a team, getting scores from Cole Crews (78), Will Hume (78), Will Rickard (78) and Brady Benjamin (86).
Hancock County (328 points) placed seventh with production from Kolby Keown (80), Jacob Shultz (81), Jaxon Blake (83) and Conner Napier (84).
Led by Broughton, Daviess County (335) was eighth after getting additional scores from Walker Ferguson (84), Lucas Ward (89) and Bransen Berry (93).
Muhlenberg County (337) finished 10th with scores from Heath Embry (80), Luke Hardin (81), Josh Randall (87) and Cy Tudor (89).
Ohio County (339) placed 11th with contributions from Matthew Brown (73), Seth Moore (76), Shawn Cotton (95) and Landon Reynolds (95).
Owensboro Catholic (340) was 12th after getting scoring from Houston Danzer (79), Tristan Logsdon (84), Tanner McFadden (84) and John Wathen (93).
Apollo (359) finished 15th with scores from Trevor Cecil (79), Ethan Clements (84), Alex Bowlds (96) and Lane Skinner (100).
Daviess County ‘B’ (386) earned 18th with contributions from Brett Poole (91), Will Lamb (96), Collin Reynolds (96) and Will Kemplin (103).
McLean County’s scorers were Carter Weldon (97), Jack Evans (100) and Wyatt Gatton (110).
Bowling Green placed first with 296, followed by Marshall County (309) and Madisonville-North Hopkins (310).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.