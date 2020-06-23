Individually and collectively, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers had never been so excited to get back on the baseball field.
Little wonder.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out in America more than three months ago, had completely wiped out high school seasons and had short-circuited collegiate seasons.
So, on Saturday, the Bombers made up for lost time by posting a pair of impressive victories in a round-robin event staged at Eddyville — defeating Mayfield, 11-3, and Parkview (Tenn.), 13-3.
Owensboro got home runs from Tommy Clark (grand slam), Nick Belcher and Braxton French, with Ethan Gibson and Clark picking up wins on the mound.
All in all, a great day, according to Bombers manager Matt Freeman.
“The energy level of the kids was electric,” Freeman said. “They were pumped up to be back on the field playing the game they love, and I can tell you the coaching staff was as excited to be back on the field as the players were.
“The defense was surprisingly good, the kids hit the ball to all fields, the pitching wasn’t as sharp as we would have liked, but the velocity was good, and we were able to get the job done — we also have three quality catchers who work very well with our pitching staff.”
It wasn’t, of course, a normal day at the ballpark, with the team going to great lengths to ensure the safety of the team.
“It was different and challenging in some ways, but we took the precautions we needed to take,” Freeman said. “We spread the kids out, had hand sanitizers, wiped down the bats and helmets with disinfectant wipes, had individual drinks, and we even had masks available.”
It was the start of an informal and abbreviated 2020 schedule for the Bombers, who plan to play between 16 and 18 games this summer.
“We have five American Legion teams in Kentucky, including ourselves, Eddyville, Bowling Green, Ashland and Mayfield, and there are several teams in the Nashville area that will help complete the schedule for us,” Freeman said “We’re just excited to be able to get these kids back on the playing field in competition, and they’re very happy to be back.
“These kids have grown up playing the game they love, and that was taken away from them for a while — you can tell from their energy level and focus how appreciative they are to return to competition.
“We’ve got a lot of great competition in front of us,” Freeman said, “and our players are looking forward to the opportunity to play more baseball.”
