Morgantown, West Virginia, was a nonstop hitting machine and it got plenty of help from the Post 9 Bombers on the way to a 12-2 win in the American Legion Great Lakes Regional on Thursday night.
The host team pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of a really bad night in the field by the Bombers, who were charged with eight errors in the game.
Morgantown scored in every inning, including a 4-run third and two runs each in the second, fourth and sixth innings of the run-rule victory.
The Bombers now fall into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament in Morgantown.
The Bombers will face Barrington, Illinois, on Friday at 3 p.m. CT in an elimination game.
If the Bombers win that matchup, they would turn around and play back to back games.
“That team right there is a very good host team, one of best teams in the tournament,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said of W.Va. “They hit the ball in places where we weren’t. We were putting some guys in defensive positions they do not normally play, and that’s on me. That got us out of synch.
“Our kids have a lot of pride, I didn’t sense that the kids had dropped their heads. We expect to be playing two games. We have five or six pitchers who can be ready to go, I think we’ll be in good shape.
The host team wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning.
Two walks and a single by Anthony Marsh pushed W.Va. ahead 1-0.
The Bombers answered right back in the bottom of the first, getting a sacrifice fly RBI from Dan St. Clair that scored Harrison Bowman, who singled to start the inning.
The Bombers went through a disastrous top of the second, when four of their fielding errors lifted W.Va. to a 3-1 advantage.
Bombers starter Ethan Gibson’s pitch count was at 44 after two full innings.
Only one of W.Va.’s three runs were earned to that point.
West Virginia erupted for four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 7-1 lead.
A double from Aaron Forbes started things off, then a single by Ty Galusky and an RBI double from Ethan Smith launched W.Va. to the big inning.
Two Bombers errors and an RBI single from Avante Neal helped complete the 4-run outburst.
The Bombers scored a run in the bottom of the third (7-2) when Jordan Tolle singled to left, scoring Harrison Bowman, who reached on a double.
W.Va. couldn’t be stopped at the plate, going up 9-2 in the top of the fourth. W.Va. added another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth for a 12-2 lead.
The Bombers left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Gibson lasted 22/3 innings, giving up five hits and seven runs, just three earned.
Gibson struck out two and walked two, but he faced 19 batters because of the errors.
The Bombers managed seven hits, but also left eight runners on base.
Bowman was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
WVa 124 212—12 11 2
BOMBERS 101 000 —2 7 8
WP-Spearen. LP-Gibson. 2B-Bowman (B). Forbes 2, Kennell, Smith (WV).
