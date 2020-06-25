Tommy Clark was just a young man eager to get back on the baseball field, and when he did, he made the most of it.
A former star at Apollo High School and a rising sophomore at Brescia University, Clark belted a grand slam and also picked up a pitching victory last weekend when the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers American Legion team won a pair of games in a round-robin event at Eddyville.
For Clark, though, it was more about just being back on the diamond.
“It was very exciting to be back out there,” said Clark, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound pitcher-outfielder-first baseman. “It had been a long time since I had played in an actual game, and it just felt so good to be back out there with my teammates and coaches.
“Things became pretty boring during the (COVID-19) quarantine, so it was great to go back on the field and play the game you love to play — that meant more to me than anything else.”
Clark was in his freshman season at Brescia when the pandemic broke out in America, short-circuiting a promising season for the Bearcats.
“It wasn’t fun to see the season end like it did — I understand that it was the necessary thing to do, but it still hurt,” Clark said. “It was especially tough, of course, for the seniors.
“As a team, we were progressing a lot, getting better and better. I felt like we were making a big push right around the time the season was cut short, so that made it very disappointing to have to shut it down.”
Bombers manager Matt Freeman, meanwhile, is glad to have Clark back this summer as one of his leaders.
“Tommy is an athletic kid for his size, plus he’s driven and intelligent,” Freeman said. “He’s a quality pitcher who throws (the fastball) in the mid-80s (mph), and at the plate he has great bat speed. We can also move him around a little bit in the field.
“Beyond this, Tommy is a fantastic teammate who has a tremendous passion for the game.”
It’s been that way for a long time, considering Clark began playing organized baseball at age 4.
“It’s always seemed like a childhood dream to me, and it still does,” Clark said. “There’s just something special about playing the game you love with your friends.
“Also, the coaches I’ve had have taught me life lessons that I’m sure will stay with me forever.”
At Apollo, Clark played three seasons of varsity baseball under legendary coach Bob Mantooth and one season for Mantooth’s successor, Mason Head.
“It was a great experience to play for Apollo,” Clark said. “Coach Mantooth made it seem like family, and Coach Head came in with high expectations, pushing us to our limits. But it was all fun.”
Clark’s solid play in high school led to him signing with Brescia.
“I wanted to stay closer to home, and Brescia provided the best opportunity for me to do that,” said Clark, who is majoring in accounting and finance. “I wanted my family and friends to be able to come watch me play.
“I’m still fulfilling my childhood dream, playing the game I love, and that’s a pretty good situation to be in.”
