In last week’s American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Mayfield, the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers did what they’ve done virtually all summer long — they played high-quality baseball.
The Bombers rolled through the tournament with decisive victories over host Mayfield (7-0), Madisonville (21-7) and Lyon County (12-1) to improve to 28-4 and advance to the Great Lakes Regional, set for Aug. 4-8 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
It marked Owensboro Post 9’s first state title since 2008.
“This team just loves to play baseball, loves to complete, loves to win,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “We came into the tournament with a lot of confidence because of the success we’ve had all summer, and we came out of the tournament with even more confidence.
“It sounds like a cliche, I know, but this is a group that has really bonded over the course of the season and become a team full of players who pull for each other, support each other, and appreciate one another’s success — that’s what’s made this group really fun to coach.”
On the diamond itself, the Bombers continued to so what they’ve done for the past two months — execute.
“It still comes down to getting the job done on the field, and these guys produced for us in every phase of the game,” Freeman said. “It’s that combination of quality pitching, hitting, fielding, and base-running that leads to success in tournament play.
“I think a lot of our success comes from being loose on the field and in the dugout. These players truly believe in one another, believe in the coaching staff, and know exactly what we’re out there to accomplish. They’re having a lot of success and they’re having a lot of fun being successful.”
Now, the team is gearing up for the double-elimination GLR, which will include the Bombers, the state champion and runner-up from Illinois, as well as state champions from Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.
“The kids are excited about the regional tournament, and as far we can tell no players on our team have been to West Virginia,” Freeman said. “American Legion Baseball will be providing us a charter bus to travel in, and the Legion regional tournament is always a first-class event.
“I believe we will be underdogs going into this thing because most of the other states have quite a few more Legion teams than Kentucky — it will take a special effort and performance from our team to go in and win this baseball tournament. It takes luck and a lot of excellent play to win at this level.
“I know we’ll play with confidence, though, and we’re certainly looking forward to the opportunity to compete against some outstanding baseball teams.”
The regional tournament winners will advance to the American Legion Baseball World Series, set for Aug. 12-18 in Shelby, North Carolina.
