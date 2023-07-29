The Lexington Post 8 Saints edged the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers 6-4 Friday night at Western Kentucky University’s Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green, evening up the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship Series at 1-1.
The best-of-three series will conclude Saturday.
The Bombers (19-10) scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to seize a 4-1 lead, but the Saints answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth and held off Post 9 for the victory.
Gavyn Minyard went 2-for-4 with to doubles and an RBI for Owensboro, while Grayson Smith was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
OWENSBORO POST 9 000 040 0 — 4 7 2
LEXINGTON POST 8 000 204 x — 6 5 1
WP-Prisinzano. LP-Franey. 2B-Minyard 2, Wells (O).
