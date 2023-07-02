OWESPTS-07-02-23 BOMBERS UPDATE

Owensboro Bombers’ Cayden Crabtree bats against Lyon County during a game on July 16, 2022, at Brescia University’s Kamuf Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers had a successful trip to Missouri for a summer baseball tournament last weekend. They won three games and reached the final four of the 16-team event in Charleston, Mo.

“I think the kids are getting more settled,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “We’ve gotten everybody on the team there at the same time. We talked about urgency early in the game. We’re starting to hit the baseball a little better. On the offensive side our speed is excellent. We’re probably still a work in progress at the plate. We’ve used 10 lineups, we’re trying to figure that out still.”

