The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers had a successful trip to Missouri for a summer baseball tournament last weekend. They won three games and reached the final four of the 16-team event in Charleston, Mo.
“I think the kids are getting more settled,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “We’ve gotten everybody on the team there at the same time. We talked about urgency early in the game. We’re starting to hit the baseball a little better. On the offensive side our speed is excellent. We’re probably still a work in progress at the plate. We’ve used 10 lineups, we’re trying to figure that out still.”
The Bombers faced three strong teams last weekend and their pitching staff was able to keep the opposition mostly under control. The Bombers are 6-7 in this American Legion season.
“Dominant pitching can level the playing field if your offense and defense are not at that same level,” Freeman said of pitching overcoming other weaknesses. “Two years ago we had 20 home runs, pitching didn’t have to be as dominant that year.”
Noah Cook has been good pitching for the Bombers after a strong season helping lead Apollo High School to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament final four. Peyton Cary from Muhlenberg County was clocked throwing in the high 80s last week for the Bombers.
“Both Cook and Cary will be refined pitchers who can use both sides of the plate with high velocity and they will be able to spot breaking pitches by end of their senior years,” Freeman said.
Easton Blandford is another Apollo player who has been playing at first and third, and has been pretty consistent at the plate, Freeman said. Rising junior Grayson Smith has played extremely well at shortstop, and he was another Apollo starter this spring.
Freeman admitted when he can get the lineup settled that will help hitters with consistency.
The Bombers have won the last two Kentucky American Legion state championships in 2021 and 2022.
“The team is doing really good,” said Connor Hallmark, a second baseman and pitcher for the Bombers who was a senior at Owensboro High School last season. “The pitching staff is really good, our defense is good. Some people are starting to hit the ball now.”
