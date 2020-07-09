Matt Freeman, manager of the Owensboro Bombers’ American Legion Baseball 19-U travel team, is excited about competing on Saturday — in more ways than one.
Not only will the Bombers be playing a doubleheader against longtime rival Bowling Green, they will be doing so at one of the most historic parks in America — League Stadium, in Huntingburg, Indiana.
It’s all part of the Bombers’ 3rd annual Jimmy V Classic, designed to raise funds for and raise awareness of cancer.
“This is a great opportunity for us in so many ways,” Freeman said. “We’ve wanted to play at that facility for a few years now, and with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting our opportunities here, we felt like this was the time to do it.
“It’s a great facility in which to play and watch the great game of baseball — we’re really looking forward to this.”
Built in 1894, League Stadium has a capacity of 2,783 and was renovated in 1991 for the filming of “A League of Their Own.” In 1995, the stadium served as the set for the HBO movie, “Soul of the Game.”
Freeman said hosting the tournament in Owensboro isn’t feasible at this time.
“The climate here, everybody is erring on the side of caution on school fields, and I understand the reasoning for limiting access,” said Freeman, in reference to coronavirus concerns. “In Indiana and elsewhere, they have fields owned by municipalities, and we’ve been able to take advantage of it to be able to play.
“We had to pay a fee to use the (League Stadium) facility.”
Freeman credits Bombers general manager Scott Dotson and president Larry Vanover for envisioning the fundraiser.
“They had an idea for us to give back to the community,” Freeman said, “and felt like this Jimmy V fundraiser would allow us to platform off what they do nationally at a local level.
“It makes players aware of how cancer touches so many people and how important it is to be involved in the fight against it. It’s a great way for us to raise money and awareness.”
Last year, the Bombers hosted Oldham County to honor Jim Valvano’s legacy, accepting donations as admission to the game. The team matched a portion of dollars given, and players wore special teal camouflage uniforms to recognize prostate cancer patients — donating close to $2,000 to the Kentuckiana Friends of V; assuring funds stay in Louisville and Lexington cancer research centers.
On Saturday, the Bombers will have a commemorative presentation between games of the twin-bill — set for 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (CT) — along with MLB giveaways throughout the day. There will be a minimum donation of $5 for admission.
Freeman, who also serves as commissioner of American Legion Baseball in Kentucky, is simply thankful there has been a season.
“Once the national office canceled the regionals and World Series, we knew we were going to have to take this in a different direction.” Freeman said. “The idea was to play a 16- to 18-game schedule with no postseason, get these players back on the field and keep them as safe as we possibly could.
“The kids have been so committed this summer, and it’s been very refreshing. We’ve been able to move some younger kids up the ladder, and we’ve had a lot more teaching time in practice — it’s been great.”
Following the Jimmy V Classic, Freeman said the Bombers will likely compete in weekend events in Mayfield and Tennessee with mid-week games against the Jasper (Ind.) Reds later this month.
“We’re lucky,” said Freeman, whose club is 6-3 after a three-game weekend sweep of Lyon County in Eddyville. “We’re fortunate and blessed to still be out here playing and coaching the game we love so much.”
