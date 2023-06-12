The American Legion Post 9 Bombers opened their summer baseball season at a tournament in Mayfield last weekend. They lost the three games they played against some talented teams from Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.
The Bombers fell to Paragould, Ark., 7-0 in the opening game, then they fell to Columbia, Tenn., 10-4, and to Jefferson City, Mo., 7-2.
“Those first two teams, they will probably be their state’s champions, they’re really good,” said Matt Freeman, head coach for the Bombers.
Brock Tindle from Hancock County pitched well in five innings of a game. Connor Hallmark from Owensboro High School had multiple hits on the weekend.
Hallmark is in his third year with the Bombers as a utility player, mostly at second base and pitching.
“What we’ve been able to do the last three years, leadership has been as big a part of our success as the talent level of the players,” Freeman said. “Look art the last three years, you couldn’t take one year and say we didn’t have one or the other. Winning obviously is what you aim to do, but if you have people with leadership ability, you get buy in to some guys play these days, some play other days, it makes for a more cohesive unit.”
Cason Troutman and Noah Ranburger from Daviess County are with the Bombers, along with Muhlenberg County’s Payton Cary.
A large group of Apollo High School players will be joining the Bombers after it reached the final four of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament last Friday in Lexington. Shelby County scored a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Eagles in the semifinals.
Aiden Wells, Easton Blandford, Noah Cook, Braxton Franey, Charles Schneider, Josh Mayes, Cayden Crabtree, and Grayson Smith are the Apollo players joining the team.
“We’ve got kids coming back from last year who were starters and they’re in that group,” Freeman said. “This year we’ve got a lot of juniors who will be seniors next season.”
The Bombers go to Evansville Funkhouser at Mater Dei High School on Tuesday, and they host Evansville Pate on Wednesday at Kamuf Park at 6:30 p.m. The Bombers will play a minimum of 15 regularly scheduled games through June and July before the West Kentucky semistate tournament in Owensboro on July 19-22, and the Kentucky American Legion State Tournament on July 26-29 at Western Kentucky University.
Other players on the Bombers roster include Gavin Minyard, Davey Hiner (Ohio County), Ashton Farris (Ohio County), Jaylen Walker (Ohio County), Cruz Lee (McLean County) and Matthew Smith (Ohio County).
“The last two years we’ve either had great pitching and our hitting was OK, or we had great hitting and our pitching was OK,” Freeman said. “We are close to getting a balanced group. We’re developing kids for a junior team, and we want kids who want to play for the name on the chest.”
