OWESPTS-06-13-23 AMERICAN LEGION BOMBERS UPDATE

The American Legion Post 9 Bombers’ Cayden Crabtree (7) gets ready to tag out Harrisburg’s Cam Ande as he gets stuck between third base and second base on a run-down last season at Kamuf Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The American Legion Post 9 Bombers opened their summer baseball season at a tournament in Mayfield last weekend. They lost the three games they played against some talented teams from Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.

The Bombers fell to Paragould, Ark., 7-0 in the opening game, then they fell to Columbia, Tenn., 10-4, and to Jefferson City, Mo., 7-2.

