The Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers are improving as they move toward the end of the regular season.
Post 9 has gone 6-2 in its last eight games and was 12-9 overall heading into a Wednesday night matchup with Boonville (Ind.) at Kamuf Park.
“We’ve won some games, yes,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “Our pitching has been pretty good. Offensively, on this level, I bet I’ve put 20 different lineups together. We’ve finally figured out where we need to put guys in the lineup.”
Matthew Smith from Ohio County started a little slow at the plate, but now he’s been squaring up and hitting the ball well enough to be set in the leadoff hitter spot. Smith is hitting .345
Cason Troutman, who was a senior at DCHS and will play at Brescia University next year, had been sidelined with an injury, but he has hit the ball well in the last nine or 10 games. Troutman is batting .429.
“He’s confident, and what that does is breeds confidence in the other kids,” Freeman said. “Troutman has found himself in the three hole in the lineup, and that makes it easier to fill the four and five spots.”
Connor Hallmark from OHS is hitting .405.
More from this section
“People are hitting better and we can play small ball some,” Freeman said. “One of the things that’s been a constant is our ability to steal bases. Smith, Jaylen Walker (Ohio County), Josh Mayes from Apollo, they can all take the next base with their speed.”
Noah Cook from Apollo and Peyton Cary from Muhlenberg County have been lights out on the pitcher’s mound for the Bombers.
Cook has a microscopic 0.538 ERA with 38 strikeouts and nine walks. Cary has a 1.58 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 14 walks.
“They’re both high velocity pitchers and great off-speed stuff,” Freeman said.
The Bombers will finish the regular season with four games this weekend, a doubleheader at Lyon County on Saturday and another doubleheader at Madisonville on Sunday.
The Bombers will host the West Kentucky Semi-State Tournament on July 19-22 at Kamuf Park.
“The kids are playing a lot better baseball than at the beginning of the summer, five weeks ago,” Freeman said. “We figured some things out with our hitting and defensively where we can play people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.