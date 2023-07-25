OWESPTS-07-25-23 BOMBERS FOLLOW UP

Easton Blandford gets ready to make a throw in the infield of a recent Owensboro Post 9 Bombers game.

 Photo submitted

After winning the semi-state with some blowouts, Owensboro Post 9 will start playing for a third straight American Legion senior state championship later this week in Bowling Green.

The Post 9 Junior Bombers won their American Legion state championship recently to cap a 17-0 season.

