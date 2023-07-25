After winning the semi-state with some blowouts, Owensboro Post 9 will start playing for a third straight American Legion senior state championship later this week in Bowling Green.
The Post 9 Junior Bombers won their American Legion state championship recently to cap a 17-0 season.
The senior Bombers beat Lyon County 11-1 in Saturday’s West Kentucky semi-state championship game at Kamuf Park. The Bombers were good at the plate, on the pitcher’s mound and in the field during the semi-state, where they outscored opponents 29-1 in three games.
“It was a complete team effort last week,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “The bats came alive early in all three games, setting the tone for our pitching staff. The pitchers fed off the energy, working ahead early in counts and keeping the opponents off balance.”
The Bombers have won the last two Kentucky American Legion state championships in 2021 and 2022.
The team will have 16 of the 18 players on the roster available for the state tournament, which will be played at Nick Denes Field at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. The double-elimination event will be Thursday and Friday with games at 6:30 p.m. both days. An if necessary game will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
“Right now kids playing loose and free,” Freeman said. “Our hitting has done a 180, and I know our starting pitching has been on point. The last six weeks our starting pitching has been fantastic. When this team puts runs on board early we’ve been a tough out.”
The same could definitely be said for the Junior Bombers, who finished off an undefeated season recently when they won the Kentucky American Legion Junior state tournament in Lexington.
“The boys were focused on winning the state championship even though they had already accomplished an undefeated regular season. The goal was always to win the last game of the year,” said Mike Rickard, the coach of the Junior Bombers. “Everyone contributed both offensively and defensively to help us reach that goal. Unselfish play, sacrificing their ‘normal’ positions for the overall good of the team. It’s a great group of young men. Great athletes, but also great kids.”
The Junior Bombers also won their state crown in convincing fashion, beating Oldham County 8-1 in the championship game. Will Rickard went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Eli Hatfield was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Logan Mewes hit a late triple and walked twice while collecting three RBIs in that game.
The Junior Bombers also beat Lexington 12-1 and Oldham County 11-4 the first time they played in the state tournament.
