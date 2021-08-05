The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers had a strong, solid start to the American Legion Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament.
The Bombers put together some timely offensive streaks to hold off Rock Island, Illinois 6-3 Wednesday in Morgantown, West Virginia.
It was an important victory to stay in the winner’s bracket from the start of the double-elimination tournament.
“From what I’ve seen so far, every team I’ve seen up here is elite,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “We were fortunate to hang around and get a win. If you can stay in the winner’s bracket you can limit how many innings you eat up pitching.”
The Bombers play again Thursday at 6:30 p.m. CT against the winner between Ohio and West Virginia.
Cohl Proctor picked up the important first game pitching win, working 51/3 innings, giving up three runs and five hits, while striking out six and walking three.
“Cohl Proctor threw a very good game,” Freeman said. “He got into some trouble after we scored our first two runs. He had the bases loaded nobody out, they ended up scratching out three runs, but he was able to get some things to happen, we got out of it down 3-2.
“Then we come back and scratch across two runs in the second half.”
Proctor got a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.
Rock Island scored three runs in the top of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, an error and a sacrifice fly.
Proctor might have been roughed up, but he stayed in thegame.
The Bombers went back ahead in the bottom of the fourth with two more runs.
Brock Brubaker tripled to right field, and Ethan Gibson followed that with an RBI single to left.
Harrison Bowman singled then Braxton French picked up an RBI with a base hit to put the Bombers back in front 4-3.
The Bombers were up 4-3 when they got the long ball going in the bottom of the sixth.
Brubaker singled to left and Gibson followed that with a 2-run home run to left field for a 6-3 advantage.
“The Gibson home run was an absolute burst of energy for us, and it made the kids more relaxed,” Freeman said.
Brubaker had a big day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple and three runs scored.
Gibson was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Brubaker and Gibson are the 8-9 hitters in the Bombers lineup.
“The middle of our lineup had one or two hits, they’ve been carrying us entire season,” Freeman said. “But Brock comes out hits a triple, then a single, his hits provided the energy boost we needed, and he does what he does in the eight hole.
“With Gibson we’ve moved him around in the lineup, but once he got in nine hole he was great at turning over things. He’s not a power hitter but he does have a little pop, that’s been his role this entire season.”
After 2.5 scoreless innings, the Bombers broke through in the bottom of the third.
Braxton French swatted an RBI single to score Brubaker from third. Brubaker walked to start the inning.
Bowman reached on an error. Jordan Tolle walked to load the bases with one out. Bowman scored from third on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 with two outs. Rock Island finally got out of the inning with a strikeout.
Chance Carruthers was on the mound for the first three innings for Rock Island and weathered the storm. He took the loss in six innings, giving up 10 hits and six runs while striking out four and walking three.
French was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Proctor lasted until the top of the sixth and was replaced by French with one out and a runner on second. French picked up the save.
ILLINOIS 000 300 0 _ 3 5 1
KENTUCKY 002 202 x _ 6 10 1
WP-Proctor. LP-Carruthers 2B-Proctor (K). Harris (I). 3B-Brubaker (K). HR-Gibson (K).
