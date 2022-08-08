The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers finished in the American Legion national regional for a second straight season.
The Bombers weren’t able to win a game in the Southeast Regional double-elimination tournament last week, finishing their season at 25-10.
“The kids set some goals that were pretty lofty goals and they were able to reach a number of them,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “They were able to win their semistate, win the state tournament, go back to the national regional. We had some kids that were able to gain some athletic scholarships, we had four kids that signed to play in college.”
The Bombers got the job done with a combination of good talent that had just finished their high school careers _ players like Harrison Bowman from Apollo and Brock Brubaker from Daviess County. They also had some talented high school players who made an impact.
“We were a little younger than we were last year (2021),” Freeman said. “We had four college players this year and we had five or six last year, this group was very competitive and very hard nosed.”
Helping find guys on their roster a place to play in college is part of what the Bombers organization wants to do.
The Bombers will have some area college coaches make evaluations on players, and tell the team what those guys need to do to play in college, or at least get recruited. The Bombers will make some calls and send emails to college programs that might be a place for players to land.
Freeman was already getting in touch with possible players for next summer’s Bombers team.
More from this section
“We could have 10 players back this coming year,” Freeman said. “There’s going to be another turnover, I made calls Friday and Saturday to some prospects and it looks like we will have quite a few kids.”
The Bombers look at every county that touches Daviess County and the 3rd Region, then they try and figure out the best freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.
“We make a list, watch the kids as we go, we have a tight relationship with most of the high school coaches, we will reach out and find out who is interested,” Freeman said.
One of the biggest moves the Bombers will make this offseason is starting to look at a permanent field/facility that is their own.
The Bombers plan to kick off a campaign to try and raise enough money to build a Post 9 facility. They had played at Shifley Park in recent years until this season, then they moved to Brescia’s Kamuf Park.
Overall, this season was another move in a positive direction for the Bombers.
“The first three years we were taking a lot of younger players, once we got some footing we starting picking up a few good 18-19 year olds,” Freeman said. “Since COVID hit we’ve been able to pick up some more talented players. We have had high-character kids, too. We keep trying to build something a little better every day. Bombers have a rich heritage, want to do your best to live up to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.