OWESPTS-08-08-22 BOMBERS WRAP UP

Owensboro Post 9 bombers’ Brock Brubaker steals second base as Carmi American Legion Post 224’s Nathaniel Wilson attempts the play on Friday, July 1, at Kamuf Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers finished in the American Legion national regional for a second straight season.

The Bombers weren’t able to win a game in the Southeast Regional double-elimination tournament last week, finishing their season at 25-10.

