Ethan Gibson had three hits and drove in four runs to power the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers to a 14-6 victory over host Carmi (Ill.) on Monday night in an American Legion Baseball game.
Braxton French drove in three runs and Dan St. Clair added three hits and a pair of RBIs for Owensboro.
Tanner Klee earned the mound win as the Bombers improved to 9-2 on the season with their sixth consecutive victory.
Owensboro Post 9 returns to action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday when they host Rockport (Ind.) at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks field.
RIVERDAWGS 7, MINERS 4
Kyle Hogwood drove in a pair of runs to help lead the Owensboro RiverDawgs to a 7-4 victory over the visiting Madisonville Minors on Sunday in an Ohio Valley League baseball game at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Lucas Gulazyuski went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to pace the RiverDawgs’ nine-hit attack. David Jeffers added two hits and Cole Gober scored two runs.
Chase Harlan picked up the win in relief of starter Sammy Barnett.
Owensboro improved to 8-6 on the season, while Madisonville slipped to 3-11.
