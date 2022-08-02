AMERICAN LEGION

The American Legion Post 9 Bombers’ Brock Brubaker rounds third base heading for home on an RBI double by Easton Blandford against Harrisburg on July 8 at Kamuf Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Post 9 will start American Legion Southeast Regional play early morning Wednesday in North Carolina. The Bombers are hoping to advance further in this regional than they were able to go in their 2021 regional trip, where they were 1-2.

“We have a few key players back from that team, Brock Brubaker, Harrison Bowman,” Bombers manager Matt Freeman said. “They were comfortable and played well for us last year. Our kids have some goals set.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.