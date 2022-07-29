The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers won their second straight American Legion Kentucky state championship with a 7-3 win over Lexington Post 8 on Thursday at Hot Rods Stadium in Bowling Green.

This was the continuation of the second game Wednesday night of the 3-game series for the state championship.

