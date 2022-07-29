The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers won their second straight American Legion Kentucky state championship with a 7-3 win over Lexington Post 8 on Thursday at Hot Rods Stadium in Bowling Green.
This was the continuation of the second game Wednesday night of the 3-game series for the state championship.
The Bombers won the series 2-0.
Post 9 will now go to the Southeast National Regional in Asheboro, North Carolina on August 3-7.
Bombers manager Matt Freeman was pleased that the team was able to win a second straight state championship and move on to a national regional.
“The Bombers as an organization have been around about 70 years, the kids are in tune with history of organization, goal was to ultimately win the state title again,” Freeman said. “We talked to them about the memories they are making, people who came through the program before are watching them. The kids are excited about their win, but they are just as excited about winning for everybody else.”
Post 9 was down 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning when Easton Blandford singled on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring two runs.
Blandford was 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Harrison Bowman was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Owen Payne had a double and an RBI.
The Bombers pounded out 17 hits in the taking the title.
“Easton has been steady the entire year, he’s been a force for us at the plate,” Freeman said. “We knew he had a good stick and that he played third base. He’s been a blessing for us in the middle of the order. Harrison Bowman has probably been best all-around player.”
Davey Hiner was on the hill for the Bombers. The lefty allowed six hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven.
Dayton Brown, Cruz Lee and Brock Brubaker were each 2-for-4 for the Bombers.
BOMBERS 110 005 0 _ 7 17 2
LEXINGTON 000 120 0 _ 3 8 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.