The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers captured a 4-1 victory over the Lexington Post 8 Saints to seize a 1-0 lead in the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship Series on Thursday at Western Kentucky’s Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green.
Grayson Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Bombers (19-9) up in the bottom of the second inning, before Post 8 answered with a game-tying run in the top of the fourth. From there, however, Post 9 scored three unanswered runs — an RBI single by Jaylen Walker in the fifth, and three consecutive errors and an RBI base hit from Aiden Wells in the sixth — to secure the win.
Wells went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, and Noah Cook earned the pitching win with five strikeouts and no earned runs on two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
The best-of-three series will continue Friday and, if needed, Saturday.
LEXINGTON 000 100 0 — 1 3 6
OWENSBORO 010 012 x — 4 5 2
ELLIS PARK CHANGES WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Friday and Saturday’s programs at Ellis Park will be postponed to Monday and Tuesday, respectively, due to an excessive heat forecast, officials from Ellis Park Racing & Gaming announced Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s with a projected heat index of 106 degrees.
The Friday-Saturday card will move to Monday-Tuesday, and Sunday’s nine-race program will remain on schedule with first post at 11:45 a.m.
McLEAN HOSTING GOLF SCRAMBLE
The McLean County High School girls’ basketball team is accepting registrations for a golf scramble Sept. 9 at Panther Creek Golf Club.
The cost is $200 per four-player team, with all proceeds going toward prizes and the Lady Cougars’ expenses. Prizes will go to the winning team, the runner-up, the longest drive, closest to the pin, etc.
Entry fees will be accepted on the day of the scramble.
