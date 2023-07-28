The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers captured a 4-1 victory over the Lexington Post 8 Saints to seize a 1-0 lead in the Kentucky American Legion Baseball Senior Championship Series on Thursday at Western Kentucky’s Nick Denes Field in Bowling Green.

Grayson Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Bombers (19-9) up in the bottom of the second inning, before Post 8 answered with a game-tying run in the top of the fourth. From there, however, Post 9 scored three unanswered runs — an RBI single by Jaylen Walker in the fifth, and three consecutive errors and an RBI base hit from Aiden Wells in the sixth — to secure the win.

