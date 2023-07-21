By the Messenger-Inquirer
Noah Cook struck out 12 batters and allowed only one hit as the Owensboro Post 9 Bombers rolled to a 10-0 victory over Lyon County Post 68 in the American Legion Baseball Senior West Kentucky Semi-state Tournament on Thursday at Kamuf Park.
Gavyn Minyard and Easton Blandford drove in three runs apiece for the Bombers (16-9), with Minyard also scoring three times and Blandford adding two hits with a double.
Matthew Smith and Cason Troutman added two hits and two RBIs each, with Smith clubbing a double.
Owensboro will play again at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Madisonville Post 6, which advanced with a 9-6 win over Mayfield Post 26. The double-elimination tournament will continue Saturday and Sunday, if needed.
LYON COUNTY000 000 — 0 1 6
OWENSBORO311 401 — 10 8 1
WP-Cook. LP-Kearns. 2B-Blandford, Smith (O).
