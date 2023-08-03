The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers opened play at the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional with a 5-1 win over Evans (Georgia) on Wednesday in Asheboro, North Carolina.

Charles Schneider drove in three runs with a triple as part of Owensboro’s four-run third inning, which erased an early 1-0 deficit. Another run in the fifth frame helped Owensboro seal the win.

