The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers opened play at the American Legion Baseball Southeast Regional with a 5-1 win over Evans (Georgia) on Wednesday in Asheboro, North Carolina.
Charles Schneider drove in three runs with a triple as part of Owensboro’s four-run third inning, which erased an early 1-0 deficit. Another run in the fifth frame helped Owensboro seal the win.
Noah Cook earned the pitching win after striking out nine batters and allowing only one earned run on two hits in the complete-game effort.
Easton Blandford and Aiden Wells also added doubles for Post 9, which returns to regional tournament action Thursday.
OWENSBORO004 010 0 — 5 5 1
WP-Cook. LP-Hollrah. 2B-Blandford, Wells (O), Wheat (E). 3B-Schneider (O).
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
APOLLO STUDENTS TO GET IN FREE
Apollo High School announced that current students will be allowed admission to regular-season athletic contests this fall, with a valid student ID.
Students must show an ID issued during the current school year or will have to pay for entry.
Tournaments like the Apollo Summer Slamdown, as well as district and regional postseason matchups, are excluded.
A decision on winter sports will be made at a later date.
