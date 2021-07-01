Harrisburg (Ill.) ended the 14-game winning streak for the Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers on Wednesday.
The Bombers fell 8-2 on the road after Harrisburg scored six runs across the seventh and eighth innings.
The Bombers didn’t help themselves with six errors.
The Bombers managed three hits, with Harrison Bowman, Braxton French and Brock Brubaker providing those.
The Bombers fell to 17-3 overall.
BOMBERS 000 001 001 - 2 3 6
HARRISBURG 010 010 33x - 8 12 0
WP-Bittle. LP-Klee. 2B-Bowman (B). Morse (H). HR-Brombaogh (H).
