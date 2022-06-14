The Owensboro Post 9 Bombers are in remake mode after a lot of roster turnover following their 29-6 season in 2021. Last summer included a Kentucky American Legion state championship and a trip to the Regional in Morgantown, W.Va.
“We knew we were going to have a big turnover in the roster, we had a bunch of older kids last year,” Bombers coach Matt Freeman said. “We expected to have quite a few new faces involved. We’ve also put together a harder schedule in terms of amount of games and teams we were playing.”
The Bombers have 30 games in roughly six or seven weeks. They started June 7 and will start in the semistate on July 19.
The Post 9 Junior and Senior baseball teams will play their home games at the Brescia University baseball field at Kamuf Park on Todd Bridge Road.
They are 2-3 to start the season, with games coming up Tuesday at Evansville Funkhouser Post 8 and Wednesday at Evansville Pate Post 265. Post 9 will be on the road at a Tennessee tournament and in Illinois before it returns home on June 25 for two games.
“By the time we’d gotten to end of (regular) season last year had only lost four games,” Freeman said. “This year we told the guys this was going to be more of a cross country event than a sprint. We’re mixing and matching with kids at third, three different people have played shortstop, it will take some time for us to get settled. I probably went to more high school games this spring than ever. There are things you can’t see until you get them playing for us.”
There are 17 players on the roster and Freeman said the Bombers could add another one if needed.
Harrison Bowman (OF-P), Dayton Brown (1B), Aiden Wells (C), Josh Mayes (OF), Cayden Crabtree (IF-P), Easton Blandford (IF-P) and Tristan Crusenberry (P) give the Bombers a lot of Apollo connections.
Brock Brubaker (OF), Hunter Payne (P), Cohl Proctor (P-IF), Connor Hallmark (P-IF), Peyton Cary (P-OF), Isiah Johnson (C), Gavin Minyard (P-SS), Owen Payne (P-U), Cruz Lee (IF-P), and Charles Schneider (P-U) also are valuable players on the Bombers roster. Proctor was 9-0 for the Bombers last season and was one of the top pitchers in the 3rd Region at Breckinridge County.
Hitting was the Bombers trademark last season, and perhaps the same thing can happen this summer.
“Last year we were really surprised,” Freeman said. “We had no idea we would be hitting as well as we did last year. We had a number of kids who had good high school seasons, and they came out and had great summer seasons.
“We’ve got a good blend of kids that play college currently, and we have a couple of guys who are high school sophomores. Our outfield is pretty set, infield is where we’re trying to figure some things out. We’re playing some kids who are getting more innings and getting more opportunities than they have before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.