Harrison Bowman went 3-for-3 with two runs scored to help lift the Owensboro American Legion Post 9 Bombers to a 9-0 win against Madisonville on Thursday night at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Braxton French finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs and a double for the Bombers (25-4), while Cohl Proctor and Drew Harting drove in two runs each with doubles.
Proctor got the pitching win, striking out six batters while scattering four hits in four shutout innings.
Peyton Cary chipped in two hits for Post 9.
Owensboro now prepares for competition in the American Legion Baseball State Tournament, which begins Tuesday at Mayfield.
MADISONVILLE 000 000 0 — 0 8 2
OWENSBORO 432 000 x — 9 16 0
WP-Proctor. 2B-Cary, French, Harting, Proctor (O).
HOBGOOD, LOGSDON WIN IN SENIOR CITY GOLF
Tom Hobgood won the Super Senior championship flight and Kevin Logsdon won the Senior championship flight of the 2021 Senior City golf tournament following final-round action on Thursday at Ben Hawes Golf Course.
Hobgood shot a tournament-best 136 (66-70) and was followed in his flight by second-place Tom Millay (67-72—139), and third-place Red Morgan (71-71—142).
The Super Senior first flight winner was Bob Price (78-78—156), followed by runner-up Don Schmied (78-80—158) and third-place Samuel Tandy (81-82—163).
Logsdon won the Senior championship flight with a 144 (68-76). Ray James placed second (72-73—145) and Tim Hudson was third (75-74—149).
Frank Stein was the winner of the Senior first flight with a 154 (77-77), with David Ryan placing second (77-78—155) and Robin Roberts finishing third (79-79—158).
Dave Beitler was the Senior second flight champion (82-77—159), followed by runner-up Robert Tucker (84-84—168) and third-place Kenny Rowan (82-93—175).
GO JUNIOR SERIES CROWNS SOUTHERN CHAMPSThe Greater Owensboro Junior Golf Series crowned its Southern Tour champions following the final event of the season on Thursday at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
Male Southern Tour champions included Calhoun’s Harrison Sallee (16-18 Championship), Madisonville’s Ben Dickerson (13-15, 18 holes), Leitchfield’s Jackson Mayes (13-15, 9 holes), Madisonville’s Treyson Raymer (11-12), Madisonville’s Will Burden (9-10) and Hopkinsville’s Will Nahlik (8-and-under).
Female Southern Tour champions included Madisonville’s Katherine Weir (16-18 Championship), Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah (13-15, 18 holes), Russellville’s Emma Fitzgerald (13-15, 9 holes), Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola (11-12), Hardinsburg’s Ellington Cox (9-10) and Hardinsburg’s Brinley Cox (8-and-under).
