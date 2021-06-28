When certain former Kentucky basketball players do well in the NBA, it often sparks debate about how they would’ve looked with another year in a UK uniform.
Devin Booker has been getting a lot of attention during these NBA playoffs. Before a broken nose Tuesday night slowed him down, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard had been an offensive torch for the Suns in the NBA playoffs. Booker had averaged 28 points a game in the playoffs before the injury.
He was on the 2nd platoon in 2015 for UK.
Watching Booker do a late-night interview Saturday with Scott Van Pelt on ESPN, it doesn’t seem like he is now six seasons removed from playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Booker was the third-leading scorer on the 2015 team that was stopped at 38-1 by Wisconsin in the Final Four. He worked off the bench behind Aaron Harrison at shooting guard. Harrison scored 11 points a game, Booker 10 in the precisely balanced world in which that team almost made 40-0 history.
A few debates have filtered through during Booker’s playoff run about what kind of offensive threat he was compared to Harrison when they were at UK.
The Harrison twins had a year on Booker and Tyler Ulis, the point guard on the second platoon.
Aaron Harrison had attained all-time UK folk hero status with his two clutch 3-point shots to get the Wildcats to the Final Four in 2014, then to land them in the national championship game a week later.
Harrison was also the better defensive player when he and Booker were teammates.
That was then.
Booker has become a scoring machine in the NBA, and his Phoenix Suns team is on the verge of making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.
Booker has been held in such high regard during this run, that teammate Deandre Ayton arrived at Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday wearing a shirt that featured a picture of Suns teammate Booker, broken nose and all, from Game 2.
Ayton has had his fair share of clutch moments in this series against the LA Clippers, most notably the last-gasp alley oop that was the Game 2 winner.
He was dominating on Saturday with 19 points, 22 rebounds as the Suns sent the series back to Phoenix for what could the clinching victory Monday night. The Suns are up 3-1.
Booker rediscovered his scoring touch after struggling through Game 3, which was his first game playing in a face mask to protect a broken nose he suffered Tuesday in Game 2. Booker broke his nose in three places during a head-on collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in Game 2.
Booker started Game 4 with the mask on, but tossed it in the second half and that may have helped him to a team-high 25 points before he fouled out with less than two minutes left in a tense 84-80 victory.
Booker pretty much made it clear that if another nose mishap happened, he’d have surgery to make sure he was ready to push the Suns season to The Finals when he was talking to Van Pelt on the late edition of ESPN’s Sportscenter.
Rewind to after Game 3, when Booker told media he received eight shots of a numbing agent when his broken nose was put back in place between Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference finals. Then, wearing a clear mask to protect his face, Booker went out and missed 16 shots in Thursday’s 106-92 loss to the LA Clippers in Game 3.
Booker went just 5-for-21 from the field (1-for-7 from 3) and finished with 15 points as the Clippers snapped the Suns’ nine-game postseason winning streak to draw within 2-1 in the series.
Despite his struggles, the All-Star guard wouldn’t blame his scoring woes on his nose. He explained Saturday that getting rid of the mask then was the best way for him to proceed.
Now, Booker has a chance to become the latest UK player coached by John Calipari to reach the NBA Finals.
