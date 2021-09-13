Kasey Boone had as steady a debut as a player could under the circumstances Friday night.
The Owensboro High School junior was starting his first varsity football game at quarterback. That would’ve been enough to get anybody’s nerves going.
Added to that for Boone was he was stepping into the spot held by 4-star senior standout Gavin Wimsatt.
Wimsatt left the OHS team after three games to enroll early at Rutgers and join its football team, where he had committed during the spring.
Boone was next in line for the Red Devils, but he had limited varsity playing experience.
The 6-foot-1, 142-pounder handled things smoothly in helping lead the Red Devils to a 35-7 win over Owensboro Catholic that cemented the City-County championship for them.
OHS stands 3-1 as it gets ready to start Class 5-A district play.
It was a different week of preparation leading up to Catholic than, say, two weeks ago when Boone was getting ready for the Daviess County game.
“A little different, the energy was a little different, missing our starting quarterback, but everybody had the next man up mentality and that paid off,” Boone said shortly after the Red Devils broke their postgame huddle at Rash Stadium.
“It’s just a different mindset, you’ve got to believe in yourself, you’ve got to believe your teammates have your back. I was a little nervous getting up to game time, but once we got in there the nerves wore off. I definitely calmed down, I was rushing throws early but I calmed down.”
Boone certainly seemed to settle in the more he was on the field, and he was able to connect more consistently in the second half.
Boone threw for two touchdowns, finishing 9-of-13 through the air for 140 yards. He had an interception that went off the hands of Khalil Rogers in the fourth quarter.
“Just whatever is better from the team,” Boone said of his increased workload in the second half. “They started stacking the box, so we knew scheme wise we could beat them over the top. We had some good play calls.”
He hit a couple of 20-plus yard passes that kept Owensboro’s offense rolling in the second half.
“We wanted to come out and establish a run game that would take the heat off him and let him relax a little bit,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said of Boone. “He did a really good job of stepping up in the pocket and delivering the ball down the field.
“The stat line was 9-of-13 with a pick that wasn’t really on him, and it could’ve been 10-of-13 with almost 200 yards. That’s not a stat line you can be disappointed in.”
Handling the moment has been a consistent part of Boone’s early growth as a quarterback.
“Kasey is a very even keel guy, he doesn’t get rattled,” Fallin said. “He’s been in a situation where he’s a very good quarterback, but he knew he probably wouldn’t get to start this year. There was a good chance that barring injury or early departure, he wasn’t going to get to start. He never complained about that, he’s been ready to go.”
Boone had been getting more first team reps in practice over the last couple of weeks.
“Oh yeah, we always work to get them reps, even when we don’t have something like this looming,” Fallin said. “We try to be conscientious that making sure that one injury or one loss isn’t going to kill us.
“Now, obviously when you lose a talent like Gavin that’s going to change how you look. But we have every confidence in Kasey that he can execute what we need him to do to be able to score 35 points and have a successful outing.”
OHS going back to Rogers for a good chance at a touchdown was a strong sign of how both he and Boone worked through a moment of adversity earlier in the game.
“We can’t have a kid out there we’re not going to throw the ball to,” Fallin said of play to Rogers for the 25-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. “That was something we had been aware was there. It’s a tag where he runs a post, and if a team is going to be in a 1-high safety look we’ve got to be able to make them pay, but you’re really going to get one good shot at that, and you better make sure you time it up right.”
Boone and Rogers certainly did that, and Boone was pretty solid once he got settled in with an offensive rhythm.
Now, OHS will get ready for road trips to Breckinridge County on Friday and Ohio County on Sept. 24.
“It feels awesome,” Boone said of his first win as OHS quarterback. “On to the next one.”
