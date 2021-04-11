The Boro Brawl Nationals took over the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday.
The national level wrestling tournament had ages from 6U all the way through high school and a lot of clubs and teams from the surrounding area on both sides of the Ohio River took advantage of a big event within an hour drive.
There were teams from 13 states competing.
“Daviess County is here, Apollo is here, we have some Owensboro kids, Owensboro Catholic kids, Ohio County, Union County, it’s a good thing for the local kids,” said Curtis Martinson, head coach at Daviess County. “From Indiana you have Reitz, South Spencer, Heritage Hills, Southridge. A lot of teams within a 45 minute drive of here. It helps build not just the area’s ability to wrestle, but the area’s knowledge of wrestling. It’s really exciting. The more we get into this the more kids will get involved.”
“They’re getting a wide variety of competition,” Apollo coach Courtney Johns said. “Anything you can do in the offseason will help. The younger kids are hungry, they’re wanting to do as much as they can.”
Cameron Baker, who was third in the Semi-State 1 tournament for Apollo back in March. He was wrestling at 170 on Saturday and the Boro Brawl was his first national event.
“It’s pretty cool to have it here,” Baker said. “I haven’t been to one because they’re usually pretty far out of state. The big one is in Virginia Beach. This one is in our hometown.”
Baker is committed to Kentucky Wesleyan College, and he knows the value of getting as much experience as possible when a wrestler is younger.
“Mat time is probably the most important thing when your in middle school,” Baker said. “You need to go to as many tournaments at whatever level you can. I saw some elementary school kids wrestling in middle school and elementary school.”
KWC had a major presence at the event with its coach Rob McCabe serving as tournament director, and the KWC wrestling team helping out all over the convention center floor.
There were 10 mats across the floor, with areas set up for seating with social distancing because of COVID-19 protocols.
Wrestlers of all ages at a big tournament like the Boro Brawl can learn a lot both during and in between matches, where a lot of teaching was going on with kids and their coaches.
“It really teaches the kids at a young age to kind of stand on their own,” Martinson said. “These type tournaments, they wrestle so fast back to back, sometimes you’re going to have the right coach in your corner, and sometimes you’re not.
“You have to learn that if you know what to do, then do it. Sometimes you might have a kid coaching you. Today I have three coaches, with 10 kids on six different mats. They can’t hold the tournament up to wait on you as a coach.
“They have to learn to respond to anybody, listen to anybody, and not just one coach. It helps the kids, when they go to a bigger venue it doesn’t scare them anymore, they’ve been to a place that’s chaotic. They’ve been to a place with 12 mats.”
There were close to 1,100 bouts that went on from Saturday morning to evening.
Aiden Ranburger and Branson McCabe were among DC’s younger wrestlers competing.
“It’s a builder,” Ohio County coach Adam Lynch said of a large tournament’s benefits. “In the high school season its hard for us to build confidence in kids in certain moves, because they’re scared of losing due to working new moves.”
Ohio County had seven kids wrestling, including a fifth grader named Ian Brown, who had won a youth division Kentucky state tournament, according to Lynch.
Andrew Pottle of Ohio County was a KHSAA state final runner-up at 285 in March. Say Moe from Daviess County won the high school 285 class in the Boro Brawl.
Blaze Cart of Apollo was third at 285. Baker was third at high school 170.
