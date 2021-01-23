Owensboro High School hadn’t played a boys’ basketball game in 18 days.
The Red Devils’ welcome back to the court was against one of the best teams in Evansville, and Class 3-A in the Hoosier state.
In a high-octane matchup, Bosse got rolling to a 74-62 win Friday night at the OHS gym.
Bosse is 9-0. OHS is 1-1.
Bosse had four starters in double figures. Matthew Wagner led Bosse with 21 points. Julian Norris had 17 points, Xavier Burton had 16 and Dredon Nunn had 11.
This wasn’t a 3-point shooting contest, with Bosse making two and OHS hitting one.
This was a get the ball out of the net or with a rebound and get down the court with a long pass or speed dribble.
“It was definitely a good tempo,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “They got the ball up the floor in 10-15 seconds and they were shooting layups. That’s the way we like to play. I just thank God we got to play tonight.”
OHS started out well, but an 11-0 Bosse run put it up 15-8. Bosse controlled most of the second quarter for a 37-26 halftime lead.
Bosse went up by 19 points in the third quarter, but OHS answered with 16-2 run that left it down 56-51 early in the fourth quarter.
OHS’s Chris Glover worked off the bench for 12 points in the second half, 10 in the third quarter.
Bosse answered with a 6-0 run to take a 62-51 lead. OHS got within six, 66-60, on a Kenyata Carbon 3, but that was as close as the Devils would get.
“This is a good teaching moment,” Drake said. “We’ve been practicing against each other for the last week, you practice how you play. You get in practice, play against certain people and look good, then you get in a game...
“They were just a little tougher than we were, they beat us in all phases of the game. For the second ballgame of the year against a quality opponent, we played a decent game.”
OHS went through parts of the game where it drifted.
“We’ve got to learn to play 32 minutes, we start off scoring easy, then they hit us in the mouth,” Drake said. “In the third quarter, we came out ready to play. We played a lot of people the second quarter, (Bosse) got tired but we couldn’t convert.”
Bosse made 29-of-56 from the floor for 51.7%. Bosse also made 10-of-14 free throws.
OHS was led by Amari Robinson-Wales with 18 points. Kenyata Carbon added 16 points.
OHS was 28-of-59 for 47%. OHS was 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
BOSSE23-14-19-18 — 74
OWENSBORO16-10-23-13 — 62
Bosse (74) — Wagner 21, Norris 17, Burton 16, Nunn 11, Ajibade 9.
Owensboro (62) — Wales 18, Carbon 16, Glover 12, McCampbell 8, Pendleton 6, Hinton 2.
