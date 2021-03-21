Brandon Boston announced Saturday that he will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility.
“It was an honor for me to play for the Big Blue Nation this season and to suit up for one of the best coaches in the country,” the Kentucky freshman said in a statement released by the school. “I want to thank Coach Cal, the staff, and my teammates for pushing me day in and day out to be the best player I could be. … I’m disappointed in the results because we really wanted to win for the best fans in the country.”
Boston is the third player from this season’s UK roster to declare for the NBA Draft.
Freshman Isaiah Jackson declared on Wednesday, but he has left the option open to return to school. Freshman Terrence Clarke declared on Friday and, like Boston, is forgoing his remaining collegiate eligibility with an intent to remain in the draft.
“I want to thank my family, friends and my brothers for life for always supporting me,” Boston said. “That support, along with my experience at Kentucky, has given me the confidence to take this next step. Being a professional basketball player has been my dream for as long as I can remember. I’m excited for this opportunity and I know that I will have the foundation to handle anything that comes my way because of my time as a Wildcat.”
Boston made 24 starts in 25 appearances for the Wildcats this season. He averaged a team-high-tying 11.5 points per game and his 4.5 rebounds per outing led the guards.
“I am proud of the growth and development Brandon underwent this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Brandon would be the first to tell you this season wasn’t easy. It was tough and filled with challenges. But what impressed me with him is how he handled any adversity thrown his way like a professional would — with maturity and with a work ethic that some of our best guys in that league have had.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.