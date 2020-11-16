Brandon Boston Jr. began preparing for a University of Kentucky basketball career when he was still in elementary school.
Boston just didn’t know UK would be his college destination.
“My dad used to wake me up in sixth grade,” Boston said. “My dad (Brandon) would wake me up because we had school at 8. He would wake me up at 7 and we would go shoot at the YMCA at 7:30 and I would walk to the new school, which was three minutes away. So, I would walk there and start school. We’ve been doing that ever since, getting up earlier than everybody else.”
That early-riser mentality could serve Boston well at UK. Other players in Calipari’s system have used both early morning and late night sessions in UK’s training facility to improve parts of their games when nobody else was watching.
Tyler Herro became one of those players for Calipari, and the UK coach used Herro’s play in the NBA bubble as an example for how Boston should be on the floor.
“He always stresses to me about moving, flying off screens like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, just getting straight to the basket like Jimmy Butler was doing,” Boston said. “Just the movement of our offense. It’s not really different. It’s some of the same things I feel like. Me watching it and me playing it makes it easier.”
Boston is considered a confident young player who has looked to be a leader on the team’s he’s played for.
“He’s a guy that is motivated,” UK assistant coach Joel Justus said. “He wants to be in the gym. He wants to be coached. He has some of the traits of some of the great guys here and some of the greats who have been here and definitely during my time, guys who have had a curious mind. They ask questions. They want to watch film. They’re very coachable. But at the same time, I love BJ because he’s confident. He’s a little bit stubborn. Those are also the guys that are special, and I think that he’s built for that.”
Boston is a 6-foot-7 wing who should compliment Terrence Clarke nicely in style and overall ability.
Boston was considered one of the top shooting guards in the class and was ranked as high as No. 5 overall by Rivals.
He averaged 19.7 points and 7 rebounds per game in helping lead Sierra Canyon in California to a 30-4 mark and a No. 2 national ranking as a senior
Boston knows which side of the confidence-cockiness line to stay on to be successful at UK.
“Yeah, a major difference,” Boston said. “I feel like the game is 70% confidence, 30% mental. So, I feel like if you go out there with the right mindset, the right swagger, the right confidence, can’t nobody stop you.”
Boston thinks he can bring scoring, playmaking and just winning basketball on both ends of the floor to this talented and young UK team.
Calipari, of course, has said Boston still isn’t defending well enough to be on the floor a lot.
Boston knows UK fans will have their characteristic expectations for both himself and his new teammates.
“I really wouldn’t put expectations on me,” Boston said. “I would just tell them to come and watch the game; I’ll put on a show every game.”
