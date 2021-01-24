LEXINGTON
Since a lot of time has been spent this basketball season figuring out how much game Brandon Boston Jr., might have at all, let’s take a few minutes to praise what was a second-game breakout for the freshman.
Boston had been searching to his shot, which shots to take, how to operate efficiently in top-level college basketball game.
The 6-foot-7 guard for the first time this season showed the patience and persistence to be a major factor for the University of Kentucky.
He led the Wildcats to an 82-69 must-must-win over a horrid LSU team Saturday at Rupp Arena.
Boston finished with a team-high 18 points, making 7-of-17 from the floor and 2-of-7 from 3-point range. He also had six rebounds and three assists.
Boston clearly played better when he was relaxed and playing within the flow of the game. When he started pressing some over the last eight minutes he wasn’t nearly as successful, missing four straight shots as UK was holding off LSU.
Two of those misses were 3s, another two were jumpers. Boston then took the drive route — which is best to either get a basket or get fouled — and he converted for a 79-65 lead inside of three minutes.
That grouping of plays might have done more teaching for Boston than 10 Calipri-run UK practices.
Boston has been called a hard worker and generally willing to learn by UK teammates and coach John Calipari himself.
The biggest mystery was when, or if, the light would come on signifying that Boston was understanding how to be productive in a high-level college basketball game.
Calipari’s message to Boston was simple after UK lost at Auburn. Drive to get fouled, not to flip shots and avoid contact.
For the most part in this game, Boston tried to take the direct route to points, or he was semi-selective with his long-range shooting.
“Did you see the one flip he had in the first half?” Calipari asked. “I went crazy. You’re not going back to that guy. That guy has left the building. You’re going to be the guy that we keep training you to be. That’s who you are. And now downhill runner, create fouls, get to the rim. All of a sudden you look like one of the best players in the country. The flipsy-doodles that get nothing except a layup down the other end? We’re not having that anymore.”
Boston definitely got the message in the second half, making several winning basketball plays here in this stretch where he hit a 3, then a hanging drive with an and 1, then a nice follow finish, which left Kentucky up 66-55.
“When I did (the flip) he lost it,” Boston said of Calipari, who claimed he almost did a back flip on the Boston flip. “When I came back out I got the and one, and it just went from there.”
Boston has had to do some learning from the bench, being taken out of games in the last five or six minutes because he wasn’t helping UK down the stretch. He wasn’t in the starting lineup at Georgia, and he got that message with 18 points and seven rebounds.
He took 17 shots each against LSU and Georgia.
Lance Ware said it wasn’t a matter of Boston not putting in the work, or having a bad attitude.
“Anytime I go to the gym, he’s already there whether its early in the morning or late at night he stays in the gym,” Ware said. “But also, his confidence he’s never been really sad or showed that he was sad, he just kept on fighting and obviously he’s going to push through and these last few games he has been getting better.”
Boston doing good work helped a balanced UK team break a 3-game losing streak and go to 5-9, 4-3 in the SEC.
Keion Brooks Jr. and 15 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Jackson grabbed a whopping 15 rebounds in 16 minutes.
UK will need all of that production, and much more, when it heads to Alabama for a Tuesday night matchup against one of the hottest offensive teams in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.