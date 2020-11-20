A week after getting picked to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference Teams by the media, Kentucky men’s basketball newcomers Brandon Boston Jr. and Olivier Sarr were chosen to the coaches’ ballots.
Boston, who earned first-team distinction by the media, is also a member of the eight-man first-team squad as picked by the league’s 14 head coaches. Sarr is a second-team representative and was also on the media’s second team as well.
Kentucky, along with Alabama, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee, all have multiple selections. In all, 34 different players received votes for the coaches’ teams.
The coaches’ preseason All-SEC first and second teams consist of a minimum of eight players on each squad, voted on by the SEC basketball coaches.
Boston was joined on the All-SEC First Team by Alabama’s John Petty Jr., Florida’s Keyontae Johnson, LSU’s Javonte Smart and Trendon Watford, South Carolina’s AJ Lawson, and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson and Yves Pons.
Also listed on the second team alongside Sarr was Alabama’s Herbert Jones, Arkansas’ Desi Sills, Florida’s Scottie Lewis, Ole Miss’ Devontae Shuler, Missouri’s Dru Smith, South Carolina’s Jermaine Couisnard, Texas A&M’s Savion Flagg and Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr.
Boston is a consensus five-star prospect and Kentucky’s top-ranked player in the 2020 class, he averaged 19.7 points and 7 rebounds per game at Sierra Canyon his senior season. He helped lead the team to a 30-4 mark and a No. 2 national ranking. Boston was named the California Male Athlete of the Year and the California Basketball Player of the Year by USA Today. He was also tabbed a First Team Naismith All-American, Second Team Sports Illustrated All-American, SLAM Magazine All-American, California Mr. Basketball and the Gold Coast League MVP.
Boston was selected to the McDonald’s All American Game, the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic and the Jordan Brand Classic. Boston earned 2018-19 MaxPreps Boys Basketball Junior All-American Team honorable mention distinction after averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds 1.9 steals while leading his previous high school in Norcross, Georgia to the state semifinals as a junior.
Earlier this month, Boston was named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list. The Erving Award goes to the nation’s top small forward, as chosen by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Sarr is on a similar Hall of Fame list as one of 20 players selected for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar watch list, awarded annually to the nation’s top center.
Sarr, who was granted immediate eligibility last month after transferring from Wake Forest, will provide the Wildcats a big boost up front. The 7-footer enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019-20 with the Demon Deacons, averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot 52.7% from the floor, made the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Third Team and was the runner-up for the 2020 ACC Most Improved Player award.
Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top transfers, Sarr totaled 664 points, 496 rebounds and 81 blocks with 31 starts in three seasons at Wake Forest. In his third season with the Demon Deacons, he led the team with 11 double-doubles and 33 blocks, scored in double figures in 23 games, and was a two-time ACC Player of the Week. Sarr was particularly good late in conference play, finishing on a six-game double-figure scoring run with three double-doubles.
