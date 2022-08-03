Jon Boultinghouse edged Kevin Logsdon in a 1-hole playoff to win the Men’s City Senior Championship on Tuesday.
It was the first time Boultinghouse had played competitive golf since roughly 2010.
“My dad and I always played in a couple of 2-man tournaments,” Boultinghouse said of his father, Bill. “Dad had a massive heart attack in 2010 and died in 2013, it’s really been 12 years, since he and I competed. Playing in 2-man, that was the best with my dad, I wish he was here. He’s sitting up there with his mom, my grandmother, and he thinks ‘this is pretty cool’. I miss my dad.”
Boultinghouse got choked up telling the story, remembering that Bill started taking him to play golf at Hillcrest when he was 8 years old.
“I’d scratch it around with an 8-iron,” Boultinghouse said. “When I could hit he would bring me out here to Ben Hawes to the par 3 on Sundays. But it was Hillcrest where my dad taught me to play.”
Boultinghouse made par on No. 1 at Ben Hawes Golf Course to win the playoff. The final round of the event was delayed because of weather in the morning, but the golfers finished on a sun splashed afternoon.
Boultinghouse is 53. Longsdon is 66 and had won the Senior Division championship flight last year.
Boultinghouse shot 1-under 69 at Hillcrest to go with the 73 at Ben Hawes.
More from this section
“I shot 1-under, played really well, was 4-under with three to play, I tripped my way home,” Boultinghouse said of the opening round of the men’s senior. “1-under in a tournament is a good round. Both days I struck the ball well. My putting (Tuesday) was kind of nervy. I probably struck the ball as well yesterday as I did today.”
Heading to 18 Tuesday they were even, and Boultinghouse and Logsdon each missed putts to go to the playoff hole.
Logsdon shot 70 on the first day and 72 on Tuesday as both finished regulation at 142.
“It was’t bad out there, the ground was solid,” Logsdon said of the rain’s effects on the course. “It was a good day. Monday I felt like my swing was really on. (Tuesday) my swing was off just a little. It felt good to start like I did today and I held steady on the backside.”
Logsdon said he’d won the men’s senior a few years back in a playoff.
Joe Maxwell was third (146) and Frank Stein was fourth (150) in the championship flight.
Tom Hobgood won the Super Senior championship flight with 146 (74-72). Super Seniors are 70 and over.
Complete results are on Page C2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.