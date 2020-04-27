Sitting at home watching the NFL Draft on Friday night, it was well into the third round when I began to wonder who the insightful team would be to select former University of Kentucky superstar Lynn Bowden Jr.
It turned out to the Las Vegas Raiders. Perfect.
Bowden, the 80th overall pick, is a natural fit for a city of flashing neon that is scheduled to make its NFL debut this fall, and he will not disappoint — possessing the “it” factor that relatively few players acquire.
Bowden is going to make a major and immediate impact with the Raiders. Coupled with the Raiders’ first-round selection, speedy wide receiver Henry Ruggs of Alabama, Bowden will make the Las Vegas offense explosive, versatile, and, oh, so unpredictable.
The question is where will the Raiders utilize Bowden, right? Wrong. The better question is where won’t head coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders utilize him, for Bowden is destined to he pro football’s ultimate Swiss army knife, capable of being a wildly productive, highly impactful NFL player from a variety of spots on the field.
You know the story.
A quarterback in high school, the 5-foot-11, 204-pound wide receiver was pressed into emergency service at QB for Kentucky in 2019 following early-season injuries to a pair of Wildcat signal-callers, including front-liner Terry Wilson. All Bowden did was lead the team to five victories in seven games as the starter.
Bowden saved the Wildcats’ season from what looked like certain disaster, and in the process became a folk hero of gargantuan proportions in Big Blue Nation — delivering one most intriguing, most amazing individual seasons in program history.
And he was never better than in the last two games of his collegiate career.
In the regular-season finale against arch-rival Louisville, Bowden set a Southeastern Conference single-game record for quarterback rushing yards when he dodged and darted for 284 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-13 decimation of the Cardinals.
A month later, Bowden was named Most Valuable Player of the Belk Bowl after rushing for 233 yards and two touchdowns and completing 6-of-12 passes, including the game-winning 13-yard TD aerial to Josh Ali with 15 seconds remaining to beat Virginia Tech. Clutch.
The point here is that every team Kentucky faced over its final seven games knew precisely what Bowden was going to do the vast majority of the time — run the football — and very few of them had any success at all attempting to contain him. Certainly, UK’s offensive line played a role, but the irrepressible Bowden played the biggest role.
By the time the pads stopped popping Bowden had rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns, passed for 403 yards and four TDs, had 220 yards in kickoff returns, 53 yards in punt returns, and had caught 30 passes for 348 yards and a TD. Not surprisingly, he was a consensus first-team All-American selection and the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award for his brilliant all-purpose play.
Vegas is going to love this guy, but opposing defenses are going to loathe him.
Lynn Bowden Jr. is just that good.
