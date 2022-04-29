Maddie Bowlds has started nearly every game of her 5-year career at first base at Western Kentucky University.

Abby Newman has been a spot starter as a freshman this season at WKU.

The two former standouts for Daviess County High School are on opposite ends of the experience range with WKU softball, but they have both been a part of a special season in Bowling Green.

WKU is 31-9 after beating No. 5 Alabama 3-1 on Wednesday in front of a record crowd of 1,512 at the WKU Softball Complex.

“The crowd was huge, our fan base huge,” WKU coach Amy Tudor said Wednesday.

Bowlds drew two walks in the game and scored a run in the 3-run first inning, then she made 10 putouts at first base.

The Alabama game was the 196th start in 200 career games for Bowlds going back to her freshman season in 2018. Bowlds took advantage of a fifth year because of COVID-19.

“I didn’t know that was how many games I’d started,” Bowlds said earlier this week. “My goal was to come out and work hard every day, and try to improve every day. I try to stay consistent, just working hard is what you have to do.”

Tudor said Bowlds won the job when she first stepped on the WKU field.

“From day one, Maddie has been our first baseman,” Tudor said. “Tudor said. “She has great hands; she is lefthanded and has done an excellent job, consistently, for us at first. Maddie’s ability to play first base at a high level is why she has started and played there for five-straight years. She earned that spot and has remained in that spot because of her abilities and continued growth.”

The WKU program has teams that are tight knit and push each other to excel.

Bowlds thought she’s become more vocal over the time she’s been at WKU.

“From my freshman year to now I’ve become more of a leader on the team,” Bowlds said. “I used to not be an extrovert, but I am more now on the team. We are all good together with the team.”

Bowlds knew if she could get an extra season because of COVID, she would take it. She will have a master’s degree in recreation with an emphasis on coaching.

She has a .281 career batting average with seven doubles, three home runs and a career-high 16 RBI this season. Bowlds connected for a walk-off two run homer in the bottom of the seventh for the 10-9 win over Marshall in a key C-USA game last Saturday in Bowling Green.

“It was exciting, just knowing we were down at that moment, the only thing I wanted to do was get a hit,” Bowlds said.

Newman is a freshman who was a key player in Daviess County’s run to the KHSAA softball state championship game last season.

She has drawn 18 starts and played in right field. She was an infielder at DC. Newman has had 11 hits and seven RBIs.

Getting used to right field has been an adjustment.

“I never expected to be an outfielder, but I’m glad I can be out there helping my team,” Newman said. “I have had some ups and downs, but I’m glad to get the opportunity. The games you don’t start are a reminder to work harder in practice, and when you do play you get to do your job.”

Tudor said Newman has been competitive in games.

“Abby has adjusted into our team very well,” Tudor said. “She is confident and continues to find ways to contribute on both side of the ball. Abby has contributed when her name is called. She has worked both with infield and outfield. She is athletic and willing to do what it takes. She has had some key moments for us. She is competitive.”

WKU has two more C-USA weekend series before it tries to repeat as conference tournament champion and go to the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.