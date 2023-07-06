Former Daviess County High School softball star and Western Kentucky University standout Maddie Bowlds is rejoining the Hilltoppers as a full-time assistant coach and director of operations for the 2024 season, the athletic department announced Wednesday.

Bowlds, who played for Western from 2018 to 2022, spent this past season as a coaching graduate assistant as the Hilltoppers went 30-24, won a game in the first round of the Conference USA tournament and placed three players on the all-conference team.

