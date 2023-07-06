Former Daviess County High School softball star and Western Kentucky University standout Maddie Bowlds is rejoining the Hilltoppers as a full-time assistant coach and director of operations for the 2024 season, the athletic department announced Wednesday.
Bowlds, who played for Western from 2018 to 2022, spent this past season as a coaching graduate assistant as the Hilltoppers went 30-24, won a game in the first round of the Conference USA tournament and placed three players on the all-conference team.
“I am so thankful for this opportunity,” said Bowlds, who also has coaching experience with the Tennessee Fury, a club squad, and with the Louisville Sluggers Little League program. “The mentorship I received while playing at WKU and being the grad assistant enhanced my knowledge and skills of the game.”
In her five seasons with the Hilltoppers, Bowlds finished as the all-time program leader with 1,380 career putouts as a starter at first base, appearing in 211 games.
Across her career, she tallied a .283 batting average with 172 hits, 72 runs batted in and six home runs — including four homers in her final year. She was also a defensive stalwart, recording a .989 fielding percentage with a perfect error-free campaign in 2019.
For her efforts, Bowlds was selected to the 2022 Conference USA All-Tournament and preseason all-conference teams as a fifth-year player. She was also picked for the 2021 All-Conference USA Second Team during WKU’s league-winning season and earned a nod to the 2019 C-USA All-Freshman team.
Bowlds, who also garnered distinction as a four-time All-9th District and two-time All-3rd Region selection during her seven varsity seasons with Daviess County High School, earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from WKU in 2021, followed by a master’s degree in 2022. She also made the WKU Dean’s List and WKU President’s List multiple times, along with academic achievements recognized by Conference USA.
Now, Bowlds ready to give back to the Hilltoppers’ softball program in a full-time capacity as they look to reach 30 wins for the fourth consecutive season in 2024. Her role will include assisting in recruiting and coaching while also serving as a liaison for the team to the athletic department and helping with travel and budget operations.
“I can’t wait to get back on The Hill and continue to build a winning culture,” she said.
Western’s coaching staff is excited about it, as well.
“What a great day for WKU softball,” said Hilltoppers head coach Amy Tudor. “I am excited to add a former player to our staff and looking forward to Maddie’s continued impact on the program.”
