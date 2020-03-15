Bowling leagues are running heavy at this time of year at local and area bowling centers.
On a rainy and cold Saturday, there were youth leagues filling lanes at Diamond Lanes South in the morning.
During the afternoon there were more lanes full with birthday parties and recreational bowlers.
“Cold and rainy days are our busiest days,” said Shelby Jones, a manager at Diamond Lanes South. “Saturday mornings we have a full house youth league.”
Diamond Lanes South and Diamond Lanes Midtown are two bowling alleys in Owensboro. Bowlodrome is another bowling alley in town.
All were open for business on Saturday.
“The most calls we got were from people who had reservations who were saying ‘please be open,’ ” Jones said.
Sports across the nation were shut down starting midweek as more information on COVID-19 was known and released to officials across professional leagues like the NBA and NHL.
Those leagues suspended their seasons for now.
Conference basketball tournaments were canceled on Thursday. That was the same day the unprecedented move to cancel the NCAA Tournament was made by the NCAA in the wake of the pandemic.
The Diamond Lanes facilities were running at half capacity for the weekend, trying to keep one lane open between groups.
Both Diamond South and Diamond Midtown were trying to keep families on lanes together.
“We’re trying to keep people as separated as possible,” Jones said.
The bowling centers were also constantly sanitizing and have general rules to sanitize bowling balls, shoes, surfaces at least twice a day.
It was unknown whether the bowling centers would have to take additional measures, or if they might have to shut down at some point because of local, regional or national health mandates in the wake of the virus.
The United States Bowling Congress has postponed or suspended scheduled national events through the end of April due to concerns about COVID-19.
