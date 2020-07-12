Shuttered for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bowling establishments in Owensboro are slowly beginning to come back to life.
Closed for three months following the novel coronavirus outbreak, Diamond Lanes South on Carlton Drive reopened on June 17 — with restrictions.
“It was very tough for a long stretch there,” said Natalie Offill, president of Diamond Lanes South and Diamond Lanes Midtown. “We had zero revenue for three months.
“Also, we lost the end of all our leagues, plus everything else we had booked during that time like birthday parties and other special events — it was definitely a challenging time.”
Since reopening, Diamond Lanes South has been limited to 33% capacity.
“It was good news when we were able to open back up, but it’s been really challenging because of the restrictions,” Offill said. “We’re keeping open lanes between groups, we’re cleaning and disinfecting after each group finishes, doing everything we know to do to make the facility as safe as it can be.
“But business has been slower than usual. I think some people are still hesitant to come out, especially families with young children.”
League play is yet to resume.
“There are no leagues right now, but we’re hoping to open leagues as soon as we possibly can,” Offill said. “The leagues are big part of people’s lives, and we have individuals who have been bowling in leagues for many decades — it’s like family.
“But we’re basically in a waiting game at the moment, and we can’t do much long-range planning — we’re just like everyone else, waiting to see what’s going to happen.”
Despite the setbacks and limitations, Offill remains hopeful of better days to come.
“Certainly, we want to keep people safe,” she said, “and we also want people to come out and bowl and have fun.”
Diamond Lanes Midtown, a significantly smaller venue with only 12 lanes, remains closed at its Triplett Street location.
“Presently, we don’t have as many options at Midtown because of its size,” Offill said, “but we plan to reopen when the restrictions (on capacity) are lifted.”
Meanwhile, Bowlodrome, located on 14th Street, is hoping to reopen as soon as next weekend. It has been closed since mid-March.
“I’m just making sure everything’s ready to go,” said Susan Dockery, owner of Bowlodrome. “We’re shooting for next weekend — I’m hoping soon.
“We want everything perfect when we open back up.”
