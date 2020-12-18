Bowling Green High School’s football team has been good defensively all season long.
But what the Purples have done the last two weeks on the way to the 2020 UK Orthopaedic State Football Finals Class 5-A state championship game has been otherworldly.
They forced eight turnovers against South Warren in a 42-24 win on Nov. 27, then collected six turnovers in a 20-0 win at Covington Catholic in the 5-A semifinals last Friday. Dylan Echols picked off three Covington Catholic passes and made nine tackles for Bowling Green.
“Their turnovers have been amazing,” said Kevin Wallace, the current St. Xavier who coach who led Bowling Green to five state championships in the 2010s. “With South Warren and Covington Catholic, they’re turning over programs that are not accustomed to giving up the football.”
Bowling Green shut out St. Xavier 14-0 in the opening game of the season on Sept. 11.
“They shut us out, so I would say they’re pretty good,” Wallace said of the Purples’ defense. “The thing about them defensively is they have all the ingredients to be dominant at the high school level. They have good size up front and they can move, they have really good linebackers, and they have exceptional athletic ability in the secondary. They have the kind of kids who can react to the ball.
“Trinity is on a different level defensively, but other than them, Bowling Green is as good up front as anybody we’ve played in awhile.”
Bowling Green head coach Mark Spader calls the defense.
The Purples’ (9-2) two regular-season losses were to South Warren (10-7) and 6-A juggernaut Louisville Trinity (42-7).
The secondary ball-hawking and getting pressure on quarterbacks up front have been the calling cards, and it’s become increasingly difficult to throw against them, which could be a challenge for OHS quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
“We reached a point toward the end of the season where we weren’t turning teams over that much,” Spader said. “They’ve been coming in bunches lately.
“We’ve got a really good D line, they force quarterbacks to do things they don’t want to do sometimes. Quarterbacks seem to be uncomfortable, it gets them out of their comfort zone. If they’re rolling and throwing into our secondary, we seem to be competing for the ball.”
The turnovers have consistently led to points.
Quarterback Conner Cooper, who tallied a 72-yard touchdown run in the semifinals, has become more efficient and comfortable. He’s thrown for 1,686 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58% of his passes.
Tight end Jordan Dingle, who just signed with Kentucky, has 36 catches for 436 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Javeius Bunton has rushed for 964 yards and 19 touchdowns.
