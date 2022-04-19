Harrison Bowman wanted to be ready to join the Apollo High School baseball team as quickly as possible after a hand injury caused him to miss the first four games of the season.

“I got out of the cast the day we played Henderson County and I went straight to the cages,” Bowman said. “My (left) hand was still hurting, but grit pushed me through, I wanted to get some swings in. My hand feels normal again, I hit a home run against Breck County. I really just wanted get back, I was doing a lot of drills that I could with the cast on, I felt like that’s what I needed to do to get back to the team.”

Bowman’s hitting took off as soon as he returned to the lineup in the leadoff hitting spot. With stats compiled through 11 games Bowman was batting a team-high .486 with seven RBIs and four doubles. Bowman has also stolen 10 bases.

“I like leading off, seeing the first pitch, being the guy that tells people on the team how pitches are coming,” Bowman said. “I just want to lead by example, every game I want to set the tone, me being able to go out and put a good bat on the ball.”

Bowman is a serious threat to steal when he gets on base.

“He’s a tremendous athlete, every time gets on base everybody knows he will run,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “He sees a lot of throws to first, a pitchout at least once a game. It goes with the territory of every one knowing he’s fast.

Bowman started hitting with better power more than halfway through the 2021 season. Bowman is a senior, and he will be playing football (kicker) and baseball at Missouri Western next season.

“Even when he got outs last year he hit the ball hard,” Head said. “He hit .500 over the summer with Bombers, we had him with us in the winter some, but he pretty much picked right back up, it didn’t take him long.

“His experience and maturity have been big this season. Harrison has always been a tremendous athletic, and the maturity he exhibited over last year has been amazing. He’s been a leader. I don’t know if he saw himself as one of the guys the team turns to, but he realizes he’s one of those guys this year. His game this year is a little more elevated, but his emotional maturity, that is the biggest area where he’s grown in the last year.”

Playing well for the Owensboro Bombers helped boost Bowman’s confidence.

“I worked on getting good hitter’s counts, I became more confident and smart with my swings,” Bowman said.

Bowman is looking forward to getting back on the pitcher’s mound more. The right-hander has pitched four innings so far.

For goals the rest of the way in this 12-6 season, Bowman wants to help the Eagles where he can.

“Just help my team win as much as possible,” Bowman said.