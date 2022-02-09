Harrison Bowman will be playing baseball and football in college at Missouri Western.
Bowman, a multi-sport standout at Apollo High School, had a ceremony at Apollo on Tuesday to make the announcement and sign with the NCAA Division II school.
Bowman will be a kicker for the Missouri Western football team.
Bowman was a 4-sport standout playing soccer, football, baseball and basketball.
“I truly feel I made the best decision for me, and I will continue my baseball and football careers at Missouri Western,” Bowman said at the ceremony, which was live streamed.
“It’s phenomenal that an athlete could play four sports in high school, and will have the chance to play two in college,” Apollo football coach John Edge said.
Bowman scored 22 goals for Apollo’s soccer team this season. He hit 29 extra points and kicked two field goals for Apollo’s football team this season. Bowman batted .387 for Apollo’s baseball team last spring.
(0) comments
