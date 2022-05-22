There will be some competitive draws in the 3rd Region Tennis Tournament which starts Monday at Moreland Park.

The boys doubles should be the most wide open draw in the tourney, with up to eight teams that could compete for the regional championship.

There are probably three boys doubles teams that are not seeded that could make the draw interesting.

The regional begins Monday at 4 p.m. The semifinals will be Tuesday and the championship matches will be Wednesday.

The top two boys doubles teams are from Owensboro Catholic. Cooper Danzer/Houston Danzer are No. 1 seeds. Brett Conder/Tucker Ray from Catholic are second seeded.

Clay Dupin/Ethan Medley from Meade County are seeded third. Muhlenberg County’s Heath Embry/Paxton Evitts are fourth seeds.

The semifinalists in singles and doubles will all advance to the State Tennis Championships in Lexington.

There are boys doubles teams from Owensboro, Daviess County, Apollo and Grayson County that could all be state qualifiers.

Owensboro Catholic also has two girls doubles teams in the top four seeds. Olivia Hayden/Aisha Merchant are No. 1 seeds from Catholic. Katelyn Mitchell/Claire Augenstein from Catholic are the fourth seeds. Hayden/Merchant were unbeaten in the region with a 20-1 record.

Muhlenberg County’s Sarah-Cate Boggess/Baker Hardison are second seeds in girls doubles. Owensboro’s Alexa Salamah/Caroline Smith are the third seeds.

Owensboro’s Dylan Mather is the definite top seed in boys singles and is considered one of the dominant players in western Kentucky. Mather is a senior with a 16-0 record and he was unbeaten in the region. Mather is defending regional singles champion and has been to the state tournament multiple times during his career.

“We try to take wins and losses off the table, our main goal at the outset of the season was to be better every day, for him a lot of that is maintenance,” OHS coach Cody Russelburg said. “Once you’ve won regional championship, you’re the guy, it’s up to you to find something else to push you.”

Owen Brown from Grayson County is second seed in boys singles. Brayden Johnson from Edmonson County is third seed. Peyton Johnston from Meade County is fourth seed.

Ella Cason is a freshman from Owensboro Catholic who is the top seed in girls singles.

Cason is 18-2 and hasn’t lost in the region this spring. Cason is the defending girls regional singles champion.

“She is playing some of her best tennis as of late,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said.

Charly Hayden from Daviess County is the second seed. Hayden was a regional finalist last year.

Ella Grace Buckman from Catholic is the fourth seed. Meade County’s Kacie Ray is the third seed in girls singles.