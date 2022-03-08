BRIAN GRIFFITH
5-10, G, Jr., Owensboro Catholic
Points per game: 18.6.
Rebounds per game: 3.6.
Review: One of western Kentucky’s stellar point guards enjoyed another quality season as the Aces’ floor general, coming off surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “Griff is just an outstanding basketball player who continues to enjoy a great career here at Owensboro Catholic,” Aces coach Tim Riley said. “He has dominated different games this year with offense, defense and floor game, coming back from an ACL injury that has limited his minutes. He’s a fearless player who is unafraid to take the big shot.”
TREY LOVELL
5-11, G, Sr., Muhlenberg County
Points per game: 12.9.
Rebounds per game: 2.3.
Review: After helping the Mustangs reach the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2020-21, Lovell continued his steady all-around play as a senior this season. “What Trey brings to our team is invaluable,” Muhlenberg County coach Kyle Eades said. “He is one of those players who can impact the game in many ways, both offensively and defensively. Trey is our primary ball-handler, playmaker and one of our top perimeter defenders. When you factor in his skill level and basketball IQ with his overall athleticism, you have a dynamic force.”
AMARI ROBINSON-WALES
5-11, G, Sr., Owensboro
Points per game: 19.8.
Rebounds per game: 5.2.
Review: Robinson-Wales continued to shine as a senior, teaming with junior Kenyata Carbon to provide OHS with one of the best scoring combinations in the entire commonwealth. “Amari has been a major part of our program for a long time now, and the experience he brings is invaluable,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “He and Kenyata have done a great job playing together and recognizing each other. It’s obvious that without them, we wouldn’t be in this position, and it’s great that their peers understand.”
JI WEBB
6-6, F, Jr., Owensboro Catholic
Points per game: 19.6.
Rebounds per game: 9.
Review: An athletic big man par excellence, Webb was once again one of the major interior forces in western Kentucky, leading the Aces in scoring and rebounding. “Ji is a great athlete who is force both offensively and defensively,” Owensboro Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “He missed most of December, so what he has accomplished came with him trying to get healthy and get in shape. His athleticism, his ability to play defense and block shots and the fact that he can score inside and out makes him special.”
