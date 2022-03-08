Brady Dame 6-3, F, SR. McLEAN COUNTY
Averaged 13.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Elijah Decker 6-5, G, SOPH. OHIO COUNTY
Averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
Landon Huff 6-1, G, JR. WHITESVILLE TRINITY
Averaged 14.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
Keegan Sharp 6-1, G, SR. GRAYSON COUNTY
Averaged 12 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
Cole Vincent 6-1, G, SR. MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Averaged 12 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
