Former Kentucky player Brad Calipari, head coach John Calipari’s son, will join the UK men’s basketball staff as a graduate assistant coach for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
As a graduate assistant, Brad Calipari will be involved in all on-court activities with the Wildcats including practices, individual workouts and film sessions. He will also play an integral role with the staff in the development of practice plans and advanced scouting of upcoming opponents.
Calipari played for the Wildcats from 2017-19 and was a part of a program that won 88 games, advanced to the Elite Eight twice, won a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship and two SEC Tournament titles. He finished his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy where he saw action in 33 games over two seasons for the Titans. During the 2019-20 season, Calipari averaged 6.1 points per game and connected on 51 3-pointers.
A 2019 graduate of Kentucky with a degree in communication, Calipari earned his undergraduate degree in three years. At Detroit Mercy he completed a master’s degree in liberal studies in May of 2021.
Calipari will pursue a master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in sport leadership while as a member of the UK coaching staff.
KENTUCKY TO HOST UNITY SERIES GAME
The Kentucky men’s basketball team will host Southern on Dec. 7 in Rupp Arena as a part of the inaugural Unity Series with the Southwestern Athletic Conference.
The five-year series will feature annual games against schools from the SWAC, which is made up of historically black colleges and universities. Beginning in 2021 and concluding in 2025, the games will seek to raise awareness of the missions of the HBCUs and to raise funds to provide opportunities for students at their institutions.
“I am really proud of our leadership for identifying an opportunity to take what we do on the basketball court and leverage it into an annual weeklong event that will have a major impact on HBCUs and their students,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “My hope is this event not only opens the door for opportunities for students at HBCUs, but that others at our school and across the country will take advantage of the educational opportunities that we will put together to continue the meaningful conversations and changes that have taken place over the last year.”
In the week leading up to the game each year, the Unity Series will feature educational and networking opportunities at UK and SWAC institutions.
