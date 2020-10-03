Hunter Bradley simply could not be contained.
The stellar senior running back carried 20 times for 331 yards and five touchdowns to drive McCracken County past Daviess County 56-22 in a highly anticipated Class 6-A district battle on Friday night at Reid Stadium.
The Mustangs amassed 578 yards of total offense and made all the big plays for coach Marc Clark’s club, which improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 within the district.
“We got off to a fast start, converted some plays early, and were able to grab the momentum,” Clark said. “We were able to come up with big plays on both sides of the ball when we needed them.
“Daviess County is a good offensive football team, and I was pleased we were able to hold them to 22 points.”
On the game’s opening possession, the Mustangs drove 65 yards in 10 plays, with Bradley scoring from a yard out — following a 31-yard pass completion from Pryar Lamb to Jeremiah Hughes. Bradley’s 2-point conversion run made it 8-0 at 9:02 of the first period.
After halting the Panthers on fourth down later in the quarter, Bradley raced 54 yards down the middle of the field for his second TD. A 2-point conversion run by Hughes pushed McCracken in front 16-0 at 3:25.
Daviess County (2-2, 1-1) responded with an eight-play, 70-yard scoring march of its own — getting a 44-yard TD run from junior quarterback Joe Humphreys to pull within 16-7 at 1:22 of the first.
The Mustangs answered on their ensuing possession, however, with Bradley scoring from 41 yards out to put the visitors on top 23-7 at 9:18 of the second.
Midway through the period, McCracken marched 72 yards in eight plays, with Carter Roland scoring on a 5-yard run and Bradley adding a conversion run to make it 31-7.
Just before intermission, the Panthers completed a long scoring drive when Humphreys sneaked into the end zone from a yard out to pull his team within 31-15.
On the first possession of the second half, Daviess marched from its own 30 to the Mustangs 6-yard line, before a key penalty and a resilient McCracken defense stifled the march. Facing a 4th-and-goal from the 16, the Panthers called on placekicker Carter Hoagland, but his 33-yard field goal attempt was wide left.
On the very next play, Bradley streaked 80 yards for a stunning touchdown to make it 37-15 — and it was over.
“He’s a very good, physical back with great speed,” Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon said of Bradley, “Physically, we just didn’t match their play, and their offensive line wore us down.”
After recovering a Panther fumble, McCracken increased its advantage to 43-15 on a 1-yard run by Hughes at 4:22 of the third.
Daviess stayed within striking distance when Humphreys hooked up with Luke Floyd for a 17-yard scoring pass, but Bradley scored from 3 yards out, and, after another DC fumble,. McCracken closed out the scoring when Lamb tossed a 7-yard TD pass to Nick Masek.
In addition to Bradley’s production, Lamb completed 13-of-16 passes for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and Roland rumbled 58 yards on 14 carries.
For the Panthers, Humphreys went 17-of-39 through the air for 169 yards — passing for one TD and running for two. DC was limited to 271 yards of total offense.
McCRACKEN COUNTY16-15-12-13 — 56
DAVIESS COUNTY7-8-7-0 — 22
MC-Bradley 1 run (Bradley run)
MC-Bradley 54 run (Hughes run)
DC-Humphreys 44 run (Hoagland kick)
MC-Bradley 41 run (Lagore kick)
MC-Roland 5 pass from Lamb (Bradley run)
DC-Humphreys 1 run (Dees pass from Humphreys)
MC-Bradley 80 run (pass failed)
MC-Hughes 1 run (kick failed)
DC-Floyd 17 pass from Humphreys (Hoagland kick)
MC-Bradley 3 run (Lagore kick)
MC-Masek 7 pass from Lamb (run failed)
