BERKELEY, Calif. — Matt Bradley matched his career highs of 26 points and five 3-pointers, and California pulled away in the second half to beat No. 21 Colorado, 76-62, on Thursday night.
Kareem South had 19 points and Paris Austin added 12 as the Golden Bears (12-16, 6-9 Pac-12) emphatically ended a five-game losing streak against the Buffaloes and gave first-year coach Mark Fox his most significant win of the season while handing Colorado a stinging setback.
McKinley Wright IV scored 18 points and Tyler Bey had 13 for Colorado.
The Buffaloes (21-8, 10-6) were among a handful of teams who began the night a half-game behind conference-leading Arizona State. The Sun Devils played at UCLA later Thursday.
Cal’s win came nearly a year to the day after its previous one over a Top 25 team, a 76-73 victory against No. 25 Washington on Feb. 25, 2019.
No. 3 Gonzaga 94, San Diego STate 59
SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 3 Gonzaga beat San Diego to clinch its eighth straight West Coast Conference regular-season title.
Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Ryan Woolridge had 15 for Gonzaga (28-2, 14-1 WCC), which rebounded from its loss at BYU on Saturday. The win came on a night when former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison was honored.
Joey Calcaterra scored 19 points and Alex Floresca had 11 for undersized San Diego (9-21, 2-13), which has lost 12 straight to Gonzaga.
Wisconsin 81, No. 19 Michigan 74
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan’s winning streak at five.
The Badgers (18-10, 11-6 Big Ten) extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half.
Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines (18-10, 9-8) who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.
No. 23 Ohio State 75, Nebraska 54
LINCOLN, Neb. — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a victory over Nebraska.
Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.
The Buckeyes rode the momentum of their 79-72 win over Maryland on Sunday to a fast start. They led 26-12 after making 9 of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.
