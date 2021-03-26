Meade County got a seasoned performance from young Peyton Bradley on Thursday night.
The eighth-grade guard poured in 24 points — including 12 in the fourth quarter — as the Lady Waves battled past McLean County 52-39 in the opening round of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
Meade County (13-8) advances to challenge defending champion Owensboro Catholic (15-11) in the semifinal round at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.
“The kids are playing well,” Lady Waves head coach Dina Hackert said. “We wanted to play good defense, keep pressure on their guards, be patient, and then take advantage of that hard work in the fourth quarter.
“McLean County is a physical team and they do a great job around the basket.When D (Griffen) got in foul trouble, we had to go with a smaller lineup, but I thought the kids we had in there did a good job for us.”
Each team committed seven turnovers in a jitter-filled first quarter, and Mattie Clanton’s five points helped Meade County build a 12-8 lead at the first break.
Jenna Gallimore’s 3-pointer ignited a 7-2 run for the Lady Waves in the first two minutes of the second quarter to extend the lead to 19-10, but McLean County standout Bailei Walker helped pull her team within four late in the half.
Meade County, however, got a 3-pointer from Bradley just before the horn to take a 29-22 advantage at intermission.
The Lady Waves scored the first four points of the second half to shoot in front 33-22, before the Lady Cougars went on an 8-0 run to pull within 33-30 — but Bradley scored on a stupendous off-balance shot in the lane at 0:01 to push the lead back out to five for Meade County.
Bradley and Emily Myers helped the Lady Waves score nine of the first 14 points of the fourth quarter — stretching the lead to 44-24 — and the Lady Cougars never got closer than eight the rest of the way.
“We didn’t make shots and they did, and that’s what it came down to.” McLean County coach Ryan Groves said. “They went to their 1-2-2 three-quarter court press and we let it get to us early on — it kind of set the tone for the game.
“I thought we rebounded well throughout the game and in the third quarter we got back in the game. I’m proud of the way the kids battled the whole way.”
Bradley, who hit 10-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter, got scoring help from Myers, who finished with 10 points and a team-best four rebounds.
Meade County went 16-of-35 from the field (46%), made 15-of-22 foul shots (68%), and turned the ball over 13 times.
McLean County (10-9) was led by Walker (13 points, 8 rebounds) and Makena Rush-Owen (11 points, 12 rebounds).
The Lady Cougars were 15-of-47 from the floor (32%), 9-of-17 from the foul stripe (53%), committed 17 floor errors, but stayed in the game by outrebounding Meade, 35-19.
MEADE COUNTY|12-17-6-17 — 52
McLEAN COUNTY|8-14-8-9 — 39
Meade County (52) — Bradley 24, Myers 10, Clanton 6, Gallimore 5, Durbin 2, Babb 2, Crawley 2, Griffen 1.
McLean County (39) — Walker 13, Owen 11, McMahon 6, Patterson 4, Burrough 2, Frailley 2, Galloway 1.
