Owensboro Catholic ran into an aggressive Breckinridge County girls’ basketball team on Friday night.
Breck County’s over-playing defense helped force 21 turnovers, 14 in the first half, as it survived Catholic 48-39 at the Sportscenter.
“They are very aggressive,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said of Breck County’s defense. “We didn’t come and meet the passes. If you don’t come meet the passes, you’re either gonna foul them, or they’re going to get an easy layup. That’s one of the better teams in the region.”
The Lady Tigers are 8-1 and only lost to Meade County 54-53 on Jan. 22.
“We’ve been forcing 20 to 25 turnovers a game,” Breck County coach Chad Moorman said. “Our goal is to put pressure up and score points in transition, that’s what we do. We’re mainly just 2-2-1 and man (defense), we’re going to get after it up at the top, force people to handle it that don’t want to handle it.”
The game was close throughout, with nine lead changes and four ties.
Breck County scored the last eight points of the game but also missed four free throws down the stretch.
Sydney Tucker led Breck County with 16 points. Isabel Grimes added 10 points.
Catholic fell to 5-1. It has been going through personnel shuffling, much like a lot of teams in the 3rd Region, because of COVID-19.
“Today I got two out of quarantine, they hadn’t been with us all week,” Robertson said.
Another Catholic player went in quarantine and two more were already there, according to Robertson.
“We’re not at full strength, but that doesn’t matter,” Robertson said. “It’s been rough, everybody has got the same problem. Our last practice, with our whole team, was probably Jan. 3, ever since we’ve been missing somebody.
“We’re trying to figure things out. It’s just a puzzle I’m trying to put together.”
Catherine Head scored 11 points to lead Catholic, which had nine players on the roster for the game.
Catholic made 16-of-36 from the floor from 44.4%. The Lady Aces made 4-of-9 from the free-throw line. They missed the front ends of a couple of one-plus situations midway through the fourth quarter.
Breck County wasn’t lights out shooting the ball either. It hit 16-of-49 for 32.6% and made just one 3-pointer. Breck County also was only 9-of-21 from the free-throw line.
The Lady Tigers had 10 players on their roster.
“Neither one of us shot the ball well,” Moorman said. “Who had the ball at the right time and who had the lead, that’s kind of what it came down to.”
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11-12-12-13 — 48
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 10-11-13-5 — 39
Breckinridge County (48) — Sy. Tucker 16, Grimes 10, Sk. Tucker 8, Mucker 6, McDaniel 6, Lucas 2.
Owensboro Catholic (39) — Head 11, Maggard 6, Traylor 6, Hayden 4, Conkright 4, Rice 4, Goetz 2, Hamilton 2.
