Breckinridge County hit free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 44-36 win over Edmonson County in girls 3rd Region Tournament opening round game.
Kayleigh Huffines hit all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter to push Breck County to the win. Huffines played most of the fourth with four fouls. Huffines scored 16 points for Breck County. Huffines also had seven rebounds unofficially.
Breck County hit 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Edmonson County. Breck County was 23-of-28 from the line for the game.
Caroline Lucas led Breckinridge County with 17 points.
Breck County was up 19-10 at halftime. By 3:35 of the third quarter, that lead had been trimmed to 23-19 on an assortment of inside-outside baskets by Edmonson County.
Breck County will take a 25-7 record into the 3rd Region semifinals, where it will face Owensboro in Friday’s semifinal at 7:45 p.m. at the Sportscenter.
Breck County coach Chad Moorman was pleased that his team advanced, but wasn’t happy with the overall execution.
“It was their style of play against us, pack it in and slow it down,” Moorman said. “We didn’t play very well defensively, that’s not us, what we showed tonight. Late in the game I thought we did a good job being effective at the free throw line.
“Overall I wasn’t very pleased, but you’ve got to think about how young we are, and we find ways to win.”
Getting Huffines to the free-throw line was a big plus for Breck County.
“Kay has been our go-to lately in situations like that,” Moorman said. “Caroline is a hard-nosed player. Kay, most people don’t think post players are your best free throw shooters, and that spreads our guards out. We’ve just got to be better all around.”
Cariann Williams scored 19 points to lead Edmonson County, which finished 22-8.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 11 8 6 19 — 44
EDMONSON COUNTY 4 6 14 12 — 36
Breckinridge County (44) — Lucas 17, Huffines 16, Corby 6, Grimes 3, Mitcham 1, Moorman 1.
Edmonson County (36) — Williams 19, Webb 6, Vincent 4, White 3, Kiper 2, Roy 2.
