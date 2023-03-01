Breckinridge County hit free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 44-36 win over Edmonson County in girls 3rd Region Tournament opening round game.

Kayleigh Huffines hit all six of her free throws in the fourth quarter to push Breck County to the win. Huffines played most of the fourth with four fouls. Huffines scored 16 points for Breck County. Huffines also had seven rebounds unofficially.

