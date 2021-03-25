Breckinridge County had a hard time making the easiest shots in the first half of its girls’ 3rd Region Tournament opener.
The Lady Tigers settled considerably in the second half Wednesday night, and they dropped Butler County 67-42 at the Sportscenter.
They will take a 22-3 record into the 3rd Region semifinals against Apollo High School on Saturday at 3 p.m.
To get there, Breckinridge County had to overcome a 3-for-10 shooting start in the first quarter, where it led 11-8.
Cassidy McDaniel started what would be a personal 3-point parade with two straight from the corner early in the second quarter.
A drive by Skylar Tucker and a follow from Sydney Tucker put Breckinridge County in command 21-9. Skylar Tucker scored two more baskets and Caroline Lucas added two free throws to help push the Lady Tigers to a 27-14 halftime advantage.
Breckinridge County had six turnovers in the first half, which is uncharacteristic. The Lady Tigers had eight turnovers for the game.
“I wasn’t pleased with the unforced turnovers,” Breckinridge County coach Chad Moorman said.
“We probably had more turnovers in the first half than we did the whole game. I felt like a missed layup is the same as a turnover. We were getting great shots, let’s just knock them down.
“If we finish the layups early it’s a different game, too. We missed the easy bunnies.”
Things changed in that regard after halftime.
Aleigha Mucker was in foul trouble in the second quarter, but she scored four points early on drives in the third quarter. McDaniel made her fourth 3 of the night and hit a 15-footer.
Isabel Grimes dropped in a 3 and scored on a drive, leaving Breckinridge County in command 41-22 late in the third quarter.
“The second half there was a stretch where the top seven or eight girls played really well together,” Moorman said. “We moved, they got tired. That’s kind of what we do defensively, wear them down, grab the rebound, let’s go. We like to play fast, I think that showed tonight.”
Getting in transition improved Breckinridge County’s offensive efficiency. It made 16-of-27 from the floor after halftime for 59.2%. The Lady Tigers were 25-of-51 for the game for 49%.
McDaniel led the way with 16 points and she made 4-of-6 from 3.
“When she shot that one 3 she was about three feet behind the line, it’s hard to have good (distance) judgement there,” Moorman said. “I was pleased with the way she was going. When she gets her feet set she can shoot pretty well.
“Just getting the feel back, it’s been awhile since we played. It felt good to get up and down the court. My kids have a hard time judging this court, in transition play it changes everything we do.”
Grimes finished with 14 points and Mucker finished with 13.
Butler County was led by Gracie Cardwell with 17 points and Taylin Clark with 12.
BUTLER COUNTY 8-6-11-17 — 42
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 11-16-17-23 — 67
Butler County (42) — Cardwell 17, Clark 12, Taylor 6, Givens 3, Flint 3, Miller 3.
Breckinridge County (67) — McDaniel 16, Grimes 14, Mucker 13, Sy. Tucker 9, Lucas 7, Sk. Tucker 6, N. Henning 2.
