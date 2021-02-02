Breckinridge County continues building its case as one of the best girls’ basketball teams in the 3rd Region.
The Lady Tigers upended Owensboro High School 61-32 on Monday at the OHS gym.
They dropped Owensboro Catholic 48-39 on Friday at the Sportscenter.
Breck County is 9-1 and No. 18 in the first KHSAA RPI rankings released on Monday. Breck County is the top-rated team in the 3rd Region, per the RPI.
“These girls have earned it,” Breckinridge County coach Chad Moorman said. “The Owensboro teams are the teams to beat, and we took care of it, I wish they were both healthy, that would be a difference. We’re not used to seeing that, being on top. That’s been our goal, our goal is to win a regional championship, nothing less. That’s been our goal since day one, that’s what we’ve been preaching.”
The Lady Tigers got total offensive balance and they were aggressive defensively all over the floor.
Aleigha Mucker and Cassidy McDaniel each scored 15 points to lead Breckinridge County. McDaniel drained five 3-pointers.
Isabel Grimes scored 14 points and Sydney Tucker added 12 points for Breckinridge County.
“We’re just motion offense, five out,” Moorman said. “We’ve got so many threats, and we’re so quick off the dribble, we work for the right mismatch. Our girls do a great job dribble driving and kick to the 3. Tonight when we’re shooting the 3 the way we are, we’re tough.
“With Isabel being at the point we’re so dynamic anywhere. She’s hard to guard off the dribble, and if McDaniel and Tucker are hitting 3s the way we are, it’s going to take something pretty special.”
OHS went up 2-0 then Breck County scored the next 15 points, with McDaniel making three 3s.
Breck County was up 21-9 at the end of the first quarter and 37-11 at the half.
Mucker also grabbed eight rebounds and made four steals.
“She’s an all-around athlete, gets to the rim,” Moorman said. “It’s a funny stat, but she attempted 21 3s last year, and through the first six games this year she hit 17. She put a lot of work in during the summer and she’s better all around.”
McDaniel getting going early was a major offensive boost. Breck County made 22-of-49 shots from the floor for 44.8%. It was 10-of-16 from 3 for 62.5%.
Owensboro was led by Alyrica Hughes with 11 points.
OHS committed 15 turnovers, nine in the second quarter against Breck County’s pressure defense.
“We know where we have to improve,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “We knew they have a lot of speed and could shoot the ball well. We’ve got to handle pressure and we’ve got to have more people willing to handle the ball other than Alyrica.”
OHS fell to 4-6.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY21-16-10-14 — 61
OWENSBORO9-2-9-12 — 32
Breckinridge County (61) — Mucker 15, McDaniel 15, Grimes 14, Sy. Tucker 12, Critchelow 4, Sk. Tucker 1.
Owensboro (32) — Al Hughes 11, Pappas 7, Williams 6, Lawrence 4, Phillips 2, Gibson 2.
